'Not just for grandparents': How young people in Narva are shaping the city's future

Narva is often portrayed as a city stuck in the past — but Zlata Karuke of the Narva Youth Parliament sees things differently. She told ERR News how young people are reshaping her hometown and why Narva is not just "for grandparents."

Zlata Karuke has always been passionate about civic engagement. Though she's still in high school, over the past five years, Karuke has volunteered in numerous different projects — all aimed at improving life in her hometown of Narva.

That motivation led her to join Narva Youth Parliament (Narva Noorteparlament), which represents the city's young people and raises issues that affect them with the local government.

"I'm a young person in Narva right now and I wanted to change something — that's literally it," Karuke says of her reason for getting involved.

"Young people here often say there are very few opportunities because Narva is a city where only grandparents live," she adds. "But I want to make life for the youth in Narva a little better."

Narva Youth Parliament Source: Narva Noorteparlament / Facebook

Karuke is under no illusions about the challenges involved, however.

There hasn't always been a lot of trust between Narva's youth and the local authorities, she explains, but things are starting to change. "Not a lot," she smiles, "but it is changing."

A place to feel free

Narva Youth Parliament is elected every two years. With 31 members from schools around the city — all voted in by their peers — it's the same size as Narva City Council.

Karuke's own two-year term ends this September, but she's already proud of what her group has managed to achieve.

One of their biggest successes started with a survey asking youngsters in schools what changes they wanted to see in the city. "A lot of the answers we got said they didn't have a place to go and feel free," Karuke says.

While Narva already had a youth center, "it was basically for small kids, who are 10 or 11 years-old maximum," she explains. "Those older than 14 didn't have a place to hang out."

Narva. Source: Narva Museum

Karuke herself took on the task of presenting the survey results to the city's cultural commission and local government. "We made a vision board, and the director of the Narva Youth Center helped us write the project," she explains.

"And," Karuke smiles, "we got some money to build it." Now, Narva Youth Center has a dedicated zone for teenagers aged 14 and over, with computers, sofas and space to socialize. "That was the greatest thing," she says.

A time of transition

Karuke's time in the youth parliament has also coincided with major changes to Estonia's education system.

In 2024, the government launched its long-awaited transition to make Estonian the sole language of instruction in all schools — a shift felt particularly strongly in Narva, where 95 percent of the population speak Russian as a first language.

"I studied in Russian for nine years — all through middle school," Karuke explains. Though some subjects were taught in Estonian, "when you study only two hours a week in Estonian, it is hard to be fluent."

Zlata Karuke presents the work of the Narva Youth Parliament. Source: Zlata Karuke

After she moved to Narva State High School (Narva Gümnaasium), however, everything changed. "I chose '80–20,'" Karuke tells me: "80 percent in Estonian, 20 percent in Russian."

Using only Estonian with her teachers and classmates quickly boosted her confidence with the language. "You don't have the option to communicate in Russian," she says, "and that really helped me, because I'm free in my Estonian right now."

Another planet

Karuke is quick to acknowledge that the transition to Estonian-language education has not been easy for everyone.

One of Narva's biggest challenges is a shortage of Estonian-speaking teachers, she points out. Even so, she has no doubt younger students will benefit considerably from being immersed in the language from an early age.

"For the kids now, it's a really good thing that they're starting from age eight or ten," Karuke says.

Narva Youth Parliament even decided to explore the issue creatively — staging a play inspired by "The Little Prince" reflecting the experiences of local youngsters in adapting to the change.

Narva Museum. Source: Kathy Arizona / Station Narva

In their version, a young traveler from Narva visits another planet where everyone speaks Estonian. Unable to understand the language, he has no choice but to ask for help in order to communicate and make friends.

The performance also helped raise €700 for a local cancer charity — something Karuke is especially proud of. "We've done a lot of work," she says, "but these two things are the most important for me."

Not that different

That feeling of being from another planet may be familiar for people from Narva. Located on Estonia's eastern border with Russia, the city is still rarely visited by people from other parts of the country. In the past, Karuke says, media coverage also tended to focus on Narva's "dark spots," shaping outsiders' perceptions of the city.

She believes it's down to her generation to start changing the narrative. "We are the ones responsible for our media image and the image of Narva," Karuke says. Traveling around Estonia with the youth parliament and connecting with peers from other cities is a crucial part of that effort.

Zlata Karuke (left) at Station Narva in 2025. Source: Egor Andreev @whitean_photo / Station Narva

"I've met people who were really surprised by what is going on in Narva," she says, adding that many had never even visited her hometown. "That's the strangest thing, because Narva is the third-largest city in Estonia — and it's a really beautiful city."

Those encounters have not only helped dispel negative stereotypes but also strengthened Karuke's feelings about where she belongs. "I was born in Estonia, and my parents were born in Estonia, so this is my home — and I feel at home in Tallinn and Tartu as well."

"Because of the youth parliament, I've met a lot of youngsters from all around Estonia," Karuke adds, "and I can really say that we're not that different."

A city living its life

Culture too is helping break down barriers between Narva and the rest of Estonia. Events like Station Narva — the music and city festival held annually since 2018 — have introduced the city to visitors who might never have traveled there otherwise.

"It's the biggest event in Narva every year," Karuke says. "The people from Narva really enjoy the music and I also love seeing all the Estonians and other people who are not from Narva coming here for the festival."

"Estonian culture is in our city every day," she tells me, pointing to the folk and singing traditions students learn at school. But during Station Narva the atmosphere is different.

Station Narva 2025. Source: Station Narva

"Everyone is so open, and here to meet people and share experiences, while the city is just living its life — it really is beautiful."

"And it's not only about our Estonian singers," Karuke reminds me. "Station Narva is very international. I'm always asking people there: 'what do you like Narva?'" she laughs. "And I'm very glad to hear them say something good about my city."

In 2025, Karuke even had chance to present the youth parliament's work at Future Day — Station Narva's opening conference that highlights people bringing Narva and Ida-Viru County into the national and global spotlight.

"It was short but went okay," Karuke says modestly of her presentation. "I was really invited because before, the youth parliament was quite passive — but this year, we have made a difference. We've done a lot and I'm really proud of that work."

The future of Narva

Karuke's affection for Narva is clear. But she is also realistic about its limitations — especially for young people like her with ambitions of building a career.

"Narva is amazing and it's my hometown, but I don't see myself in Narva in five years," she admits. With only one university and "a big problem with jobs and job opportunities," she's sure she'll have to leave to progress. Nevertheless, Karuke still believes in a brighter future for her city.

Zlata Karuke. Source: Anna Markove / Station Narva

"My hope is that we'll rebrand ourselves and have a different image — so no one is scared of traveling to Narva," she says.

She's also encouraged by stories of young people returning and applying what they've learned to make Narva better. "Studying abroad and then giving back to your society is a very strong thing — I hope that happens more and more."

Above all, Karuke hopes Narva will grow into a city where young people will come "with the hope of finding opportunities here, and of making opportunities for themselves."

"But for that to happen," Karuke says, "we've got work to do."

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