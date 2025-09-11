Gallery: Station Narva festival attracts record numbers to Estonian border town

Last weekend, the eighth Station Narva music and city festival took place, attracting a record 5,314 visitors to the Estonian border town.

The 2025 Station Narva festival opened at the Rugodiv Cultural Center with a live performance from vocal ensemble Estonian Voices and young members of the Magic Land singing studio. It was followed by a debate on the upcoming Estonian local elections involving politicians who are running for office in Narva.

This year, the festival's music program took place in the historic Hermann Castle, with the party raging on into the early hours of the morning at popular nightspot Ro-Ro.

Topping the bill on Saturday was Estonia's 2025 Eurovision star Tommy Cash, who made history by inspiring Station Narva's first ever mosh pit. Hip-hop star nublu headlined Friday night's show with special guest appearances from Gameboy Tetris and Maria Kallastu.

Months after performing at Glastonbury and winning the Guardian's folk album of the month for their latest record "Ilmateade" ("The Weather Report"), Duo Ruut's set was one of the highlights of the wekend on the Narva Museum courtyard stage.

Pale Alison at Station Narva 2025. Source: Station Narva

Among the international artists at this year's festival were British electronic music pioneers The Orb and Tim Reaper, Danish indie band Efterklang and Finnish pop star OLGA.

There were also plenty of musicians from Ida-Viru County on the bill, with Narva's own young metal stars Pale Alison and DJ group purpur, along with alternative rock and hip-hop producer Beid from Sillamäe

In addition to the regular music program, the festival also included several free concerts on the city stage featured. Efterklang performed together with the Narva Estonian Language House tandem choir in the West Courtyard of the Narva Museum and Ukrainian musician Maryana Klochko played a set in the city's Stockholm Square.

Artist Ihor Tkachivskyi, who is also from Ukraine, unveiled his new metal sculpture series "The Joy of Being Human" during Klochko's performance.

The next edition of Station Narva will take place on September 3-6, 2026, at the Narva Museum and in other locations throughout the city.

Gameboy Tetris at Station Narva 2025. Source: Station Narva

