Europe's Biggest Dance Show features Tommy Cash DJ set on Raadio 2 this Friday

This Friday, "Europe's Biggest Dance Show" brings together music stations from across the continent for a 6-hour dance marathon. Estonia's Eurovision star Tommy Cash will perform a DJ set during the event.

The six-hour dance music program "Europe's Biggest Dance Show" is being produced 12 European radio stations in collaboration with BBC Radio 1. For the third time, the organizers have chosen ERR's Raadio 2 as one of the partner stations.

This year's marathon broadcast is bigger than ever before – both in terms of the number of participating countries and the radio stations involved. "Europe's Biggest Dance Show will also reach listeners of several other EBU (European Broadcast Union) radio stations.

Each participating station will have 30 minutes during the 6-hour show. The event will be kicked off by the U.K.'s BBC Radio 1 and concluded by Ukrainian station Promin, which is based in Kyiv.

Estonia's Raadio 2 will share a DJ set by Eurovision star Tommy Cash, starting at 11 p.m. Estonian time.

The full schedule for "Europe's Biggest Dance Show" 2025 is as follows:

All times are Estonian time:

7:30 p.m. Warm-Up, Raadio 2, Tallinn

8 p.m. BBC Radio 1, London, featuring live link-up with LR5, Riga

8:30 p.m. RTÉ 2FM, Dublin

9 p.m. WDR1 LIVE, Köln

9:30 p.m. rbb Fritz, Berlin

10:00 p.m. ORF FM4, Vienna

10:30 p.m. SR P3, Stockholm

11:00 p.m. ERR Raadio 2, Tallinn

11:30 p.m. VRT Studio Brussel, Brussels

12:00 a.m. NRK P3, Oslo

12:30 a.m. YleX, Helsinki

1:00 a.m. NPO 3FM, Amsterdam

1:30 a.m. Suspilne Radio Promin, Kyiv

Listeners in Estonia can tune into "Europe's Biggest Dance Show" on Friday, September 26 from 7.30 p.m. local time here.

More information is available here.

---

