Estonia's Raadio 2 joins Europe's Biggest Dance Show this Friday night

This Friday, September 20, the seventh "Europe's Biggest Dance Show" is set to be broadcast simultaneously on several public radio stations across the continent. on 20:00. Representing Estonia will be DJ Syn Cole from Pärnu.

"Europe's Biggest Dance Show" is an international dance music show presented by BBC Radio 1 in the U.K., in partnership with eleven other European radio stations. With millions of listeners across Europe, the journey will last half an hour on each of the participating stations. For the second consecutive year, the organizers have also chosen Raadio 2 as their partner station.

Raadio 2's dance music half-hour will start at 11 p.m. Estonian time. The show will be hosted by Marta Püssa, and this year's DJ is Syn Cole, one of Estonia's most successful dance music producers. With over a billion listens on Spotify and YouTube, collaborations with well-known record labels and artists, and constant appearances at leading dance music festivals and clubs around the world, Syn Cole from Pärnu has become one of the most internationally renowned Estonian electronic dance music composers, producers and DJs.

The six-hour radio dance marathon starts on Raadio 2 at 8 p.m.. First up is BBC Radio 1 from the U.K. with the show set to be closed out by Ukraine's Promin radio. Europe's Biggest Dance Show will be also broadcast on several other European Broadcasting Union (EBU) radio stations, in addition to the participating stations.

Europe's Biggest Dance Show Full Lineup

All times in Estonian time.

8 p.m. Warm-Up @ Raadio 2

8.30 p.m. BBC Radio 1, London

9 p.m. P3, Stockholm

9.30 p.m. YleX, Helsinkgi

10 p.m. 1LIVE, Köln

10.30 p.m. Fritz, Berlii

11 p.m. Raadio 2, Tallinn

11.30 p.m. NRK P3, Oslo

Midnight Studio Brussel, Brüssels00.30 FM4, Viin

1 a.m. RTÉ 2FM, Dublin

1.30 a.m. Radio Promin, Kyiv

Listeners in Estonia can tune into Raadio 2 here.

