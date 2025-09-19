Submissions open for Eesti Laul 2026 song contest

Submissions for Eesti Laul 2026 opened Friday at noon, giving Estonian artists and songwriters the chance to vie for a spot in the final — and a shot at Eurovision.

This year's contest also coincides with ETV's 70th anniversary celebrations.

"We're marking the year with music in all its genres, from classical to pop," said Karmel Killandi, editor-in-chief of ETV's entertainment programming.

She noted that last year's winner, Tommy Cash, proved that "music knows no bounds," as he had not just Estonia, but all of Europe singing and dancing along to his hit "Espresso Macchiato."

"We believe this year's competition will surprise everyone again, and we invite authors and artists to boldly showcase their work before their biggest audience," Killandi added.

Eesti Laul executive producer Riin Vann underlined that the key to a winning song is immediacy.

"A good song has to hook you immediately," she said, urging artists to think about international appeal. The jury evaluates entries blindly.

Vann pointed to past successes, likewise highlighting Tommy Cash, who earned third place overall in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest final but is still being talked about.

"He went from a couple hundred thousand views to seven million," Vann said, calling these numbers "absolutely amazing."

Twelve songs will make it to the Eesti Laul final, set for February 14, where the winner will be chosen by public vote from among three superfinalists.

Vann said keeping the format to one big final concert ensures every artist gets the spotlight. "It's one night to showcase music at its very best — and in the best possible way," she added.

The competition rules, schedule and full submission details can be found in English at eestilaul.ee.

Songs can be submitted through October 20.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!