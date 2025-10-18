X!

Deadline rapidly approaching for Eesti Laul 2026 entries

Tommy Cash at the 2025 Eesti Laul final.
Tommy Cash at the 2025 Eesti Laul final. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Those hoping to follow in Tommy Cash's footsteps and make it all the way to Eurovision have just 2 more days to submit their songs for Eesti Laul 2026.

The final deadline to submit entries for Eesti Laul 2026, the national competition to decide Estonia's Eurovision contestant, is this Monday, October 20 at midday.

"The submission of songs has been pretty swift, and the closer the deadline gets, the more songs are coming in," said Eesti Laul producer Riin Vann on Friday morning.

There has been plenty of interest in participating in the competition both from people in Estonia and abroad. According to Vann, this year, there have already been more international artists among the entries submitted than before.

"Eesti Laul is considered to be both at a high-level and innovative," Vann said, by way explanation.

The deadline for submitting songs to Eesti Laul 2026 is Monday, October 20, at 12 noon Estonian time. "I would also like to remind everyone that the price for registering songs will also increase on October 18," said Vann.

Until midnight on Friday, October 17, the participation fee for this year's competition was €50 for an Estonian-language song and €100 for a foreign-language or multilingual song. From Saturday, October 18, the participation fees have risen to €150 and €250, respectively.

To participate in the competition, the song must be uploaded to the ERR website eestilaul.ee here along with all the other materials listed in the rules.

The full set of guidelines in English can be found here.

Editor: Michael Cole, Karmen Rebane

