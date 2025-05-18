Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

Estonia's 2025 Eurovision Song Contest finalist Tommy Cash has said while Saturday's third place is not at all bad, it is still a pity to have finished in that position.

Cash had received 98 points from the international juries for his entry, "Espresso Macchiato," but things took a shock turn with the public vote – where 258 points pushed him up to a potential second place behind eventual winner Austria. While Israel took the runner-up spot in the end, even that was only by one point over Estonia.

Speaking to "Hommik Anuga" Sunday, Cash noted that Estonians are still the most popular and famous in the Eurovision game.

"Too bad we didn't get that one point, things got a bit political there. Sorry we came in third, but I think second and third place are pretty good too. Estonians, we're still the most popular and the most famous in this game," he had said, soon after finding out his final score.

"I can sing now," Cash grinned, pleased that the international jury deemed his performance worthy of 98 points.

Estonia's Eurovision delegation member Karmel Killandi said: "I would venture to say that 98 points is one of the strongest jury scores in Estonia's Eurovision history. And when we think about how much interest there was in Tommy Cash before the contest and also during it. I really can't recall anything like CNN and BBC jostling side by side over who gets today's interview slot."

"We're coming back from Switzerland with a great feeling and a happy third place," she added.

"The winning song was an exceptionally grand combination of a stormy sea, ultra-cool visual design, and of course, very powerful use of voice," Killandi added. "A countertenor is already very special for a man, but you have to know how to color it with beautiful tones, not just scream from up there. It was a very skillfully crafted and striking song."

Cash won Eesti Laul hands down and passed through the Eurovision first semi-final in Basel earlier this week. "Espresso Macchiato" had attracted a degree of controversy over apparent stereotyping of Italians claimed by some, but this did not dent its popularity on the day.

--

