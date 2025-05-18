X!

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

News
Tommy Cash at the Eurovision.
Tommy Cash at the Eurovision. Source: ERR
News

Estonia's 2025 Eurovision Song Contest finalist Tommy Cash has said while Saturday's third place is not at all bad, it is still a pity to have finished in that position.

Cash had received 98 points from the international juries for his entry, "Espresso Macchiato," but things took a shock turn with the public vote – where 258 points pushed him up to a potential second place behind eventual winner Austria. While Israel took the runner-up spot in the end, even that was only by one point over Estonia.

Speaking to "Hommik Anuga" Sunday, Cash noted that Estonians are still the most popular and famous in the Eurovision game.

"Too bad we didn't get that one point, things got a bit political there. Sorry we came in third, but I think second and third place are pretty good too. Estonians, we're still the most popular and the most famous in this game," he had said, soon after finding out his final score.

"I can sing now," Cash grinned, pleased that the international jury deemed his performance worthy of 98 points.

Estonia's Eurovision delegation member Karmel Killandi said: "I would venture to say that 98 points is one of the strongest jury scores in Estonia's Eurovision history. And when we think about how much interest there was in Tommy Cash before the contest and also during it. I really can't recall anything like CNN and BBC jostling side by side over who gets today's interview slot."

"We're coming back from Switzerland with a great feeling and a happy third place," she added.

"The winning song was an exceptionally grand combination of a stormy sea, ultra-cool visual design, and of course, very powerful use of voice," Killandi added. "A countertenor is already very special for a man, but you have to know how to color it with beautiful tones, not just scream from up there. It was a very skillfully crafted and striking song."

Cash won Eesti Laul hands down and passed through the Eurovision first semi-final in Basel earlier this week. "Espresso Macchiato" had attracted a degree of controversy over apparent stereotyping of Italians claimed by some, but this did not dent its popularity on the day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Andrew Whyte

Source: “Hommik Anuga”, presenter Anu Välba

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:51

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

16:41

Elena Malõgina out of Strasbourg WTA tournament despite strong start

16:40

Ott Tänak second in Rally Portugal Updated

15:26

Gallery: UK's Morcheeba closed Tallinn Day celebrations with free concert Updated

15:16

Finnish investigation into helicopter crash that killed Estonians may take a year

15:02

Fox family provokes excitement at Tartu kindergarten

14:50

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

13:34

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

13:29

Urmas Reinsalu running unopposed as Isamaa chair

11:44

Liis-Grete Arro wins Maijooks for second year in a row

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:01

No survivors in Finland crash of two helicopters that took off from Tallinn Updated

08:47

Tommy Cash stuns with third place Eurovision Song Contest finish for Estonia

16.05

Watch: Eurovison Grand Final live on ETV Saturday evening

17.05

Experts: Estonia's failed shadow fleet tanker operation reveals shortcomings

17.05

Rail Baltic Estonia signs country's largest-ever infrastructure contracts

16.05

Estonia picked a slower emergency warning system than most European states

14:50

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

16.05

Ukrainians demonstrate inefficiency of yesterday's war at Siil exercise

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo