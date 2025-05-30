Eurovision star Tommy Cash announces October show at Tallinn's Unibet Arena

Tommy Cash, who finished third in this year's Eurovision Song Contest representing Estonia, is set to perform a live show at Tallinn's Unibet Arena on October 31.

During the show, which takes place at Halloween, Cash will perform what he calls a show full of Eastern European absurdity, global pop and talented anarchy.

Cash, who has released two full-length albums, last performed at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall in 2022, when he ended his world tour there.

In a press conference ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest, Cash announced that a new compilation album is expected to be released this year. His most recent album"¥€$" ("YES") came out in 2018, while he also released the EP "High Fashion" in November 2024.

The Tallinn show is part of Cash's world tour, which also includes dates in Glasgow, London, Madrid, Paris, Rome and Rakvere.

"There is no words enough to thank everyone for your endless support and love," Cash wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to see y'all on tour! Coffee for everybody!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOMM¥ €A$H (@tommycashworld)

