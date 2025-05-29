X!

Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato breaks into Billboard 200 and UK top 40

Tommy Cash performs
Tommy Cash performs "Espresso Macchiato" at Eurovision. Source: Corinne Cumming / EBU
After finishing third in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, Tommy Cash's hit "Espresso Macchiato" has broken into both the Billboard Global 200 in the U.S. and the U.K. top 40.

The Billboard Global 200 is an international music chart compiled by the renowned US music publication Billboard from September 2020. The aim of the chart is to measure the popularity of songs around the world, giving an overview of which songs are the most listened to and bought worldwide.

The Billboard Global 200 is based on two main types of data: streaming – which includes both paid and free listening – and digital sales.

Tommy Cash broke into the Billboard Global 200 at number 93 with "Espresso Macchiato," meaning his Eurovision hit is currently the 93rd most popular song in the world. This is the first time Cash has made the Billboard chart.

In the wake of his Eurovision success, Tommy Cash has also made it into the U.K. singles chart for the first time, with "Espresso Macchiato" in at number 40.

Following the Eurovision final, Cash's monthly Spotify listeners have increased by 4.7 million to 7.48 million monthly listeners. In the last 24 hours alone, his monthly listeners have increased by more than 250,000.

By way of comparison, Eurovision winner JJ, who represented Austria, has 4.28 million monthly listeners, while runner-up Yuval Raphael of Israel has 1.88 million.

JJ's song "Wasted love reached number 53 in the U.K. singles charts and number 167 on the Billboard Global 200.

In total, Cash's track had been listened to 33.7 million times, as of May 29. On May 27 alone, the track was listened to 1.27 million times. Over the past week, "Espresso Macchiato" has had an average of 1.85 million streams a day.

JJ's "Wasted Love" had been listened to 20.6 million times as of May 29, while the Israeli runner-up "New Day Will Rise" had only 8.5 million listens.

Editor: Michael Cole, Karmen Rebane, Neit-Eerik Nestor

