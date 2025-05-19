Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

Tommy Cash arrived to a triumphant welcome at Tallinn Airport after finishing in third place at the Eurovision Song Contest final in Basel, Switzerland on Saturday.

Cash was joined by his entourage, who had mainly played the role of security guards as part of the "Espresso Macchiato" stage show.

Cash was third to perform on Saturday night – exactly the same position he ultimately finished in. While he picked up 98 points from the international juries, none of these included the coveted 12 points.

However, "Espresso Macchiato" proved a big hit with the public, bringing in one of the highest tallies of any audience score at 258 points. This punted up Cash to as high as a potential second place while the remaining countries' audience scores came in, and the Estonian act finished just one point behind the eventual second-placer, Israel. Austria's JJ won the event, with the song "Wasted Love."

--

