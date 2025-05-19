X!

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

News
Tommy Cash arrives at Tallinn Airport after Eurovision success, Sunday, May 18, 2025.
Open gallery
30 photos
News

Tommy Cash arrived to a triumphant welcome at Tallinn Airport after finishing in third place at the Eurovision Song Contest final in Basel, Switzerland on Saturday.

Cash was joined by his entourage, who had mainly played the role of security guards as part of the "Espresso Macchiato" stage show.

Cash was third to perform on Saturday night – exactly the same position he ultimately finished in. While he picked up 98 points from the international juries, none of these included the coveted 12 points.

However, "Espresso Macchiato" proved a big hit with the public, bringing in one of the highest tallies of any audience score at 258 points. This punted up Cash to as high as a potential second place while the remaining countries' audience scores came in, and the Estonian act finished just one point behind the eventual second-placer, Israel. Austria's JJ won the event, with the song "Wasted Love."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:20

Estonian high jumper Karmen Bruus relocates to London, gets new coach

08:03

Rail track modernization brings changes to Elron's timetable from Monday

07:51

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

18.05

Rise in fatal road traffic accidents prompts plans for Muhu's first speed camera

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

18.05

Elena Malõgina out of Strasbourg WTA tournament despite strong start

18.05

Ott Tänak second in Rally Portugal Updated

18.05

Gallery: UK's Morcheeba closed Tallinn Day celebrations with free concert Updated

18.05

Finnish investigation into helicopter crash that killed Estonians may take a year

18.05

Fox family provokes excitement at Tartu kindergarten

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.05

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

18.05

Tommy Cash stuns with third place Eurovision Song Contest finish for Estonia

18.05

No survivors in Finland crash of two helicopters that took off from Tallinn Updated

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

18.05

Finnish investigation into helicopter crash that killed Estonians may take a year

17.05

Experts: Estonia's failed shadow fleet tanker operation reveals shortcomings

17.05

Rail Baltic Estonia signs country's largest-ever infrastructure contracts

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo