Watch: Eurovision winner 'Wasted Love' performed in Estonian

Photo: Ken Mürk/ERR
Saturday's big Eurovision victory went to Austria's JJ with the song "Wasted Love." Keeping with tradition, the winning tune was performed in Estonian on ETV's "Ringvaade" — this time by soprano and former Eurovision star Elina Nechayeva.

"I gave 'Wasted Love' average points," explained Nechayeva, who was also a member of the Estonian jury in Saturday's Eurovision final. "I think the idea itself is very good, and it's a very good song, but I didn't understand what language he was singing in. I felt like the lyrics were missing something."

She admitted, however, that she preferred the song much more in Estonian — with the words translated by Estonian poet, children's author and translator Leelo Tungal.

"She wrote simply brilliant words in Estonian, and it's so lovely to sing such beautiful words in Estonian," said Nechayeva. "I really liked it."

Watch Elina Nechayeva's performance of "Tuulde läinud armastus," the Estonian-language cover of JJ's "Wasted Love," below.

Watch JJ's "Wasted Love," Austria's Eurovision-winning entry, below.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

