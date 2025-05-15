X!

Watch: This year's Eurovision entries in Estonian Sign Language

Jegor Andrejev's Estonian Sign Language (EVK) performance of Tommy Cash's "Espresso Macchiato," Estonia's 2025 Eurovision entry. Source: ERR
Estonia has secured a spot in the Eurovision final on Saturday. Viewers can watch Tommy Cash's "Espresso Macchiato" along with all the other entries in this year's contest in Estonian Sign Language on ERR's free streaming platform, Jupiter.

All 37 of this year's Eurovision entries can be watched online in Estonian Sign Language (EVK) on Jupiter.

The videos feature EVK performances by Jegor Andrejev, Jari Pärgma, Mikkael Päären, Stella Tsõganova, Aurimas Grabauskas, Merily Aun and Aivo Erm.

Earlier this year, Jegor Andrejev won the 2024 Language Deed of the Year People's Choice Award for his Estonian Sign Language performance of last year's Eesti Laul winner and Eurovision entry, 5miinust and Puuluup's "(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea meie (küll) mitte midagi."

The jury noted that his work helped raise broader awareness about the presence and importance of sign language in society.

Andrejev was also featured in Tommy Cash's official Eurovision music video for "Espresso Macchiato," released in March.

The first Eurovision semifinal took place Tuesday night in Basel, Switzerland, where Estonia and nine other countries advanced to the final. The second semifinal will take place Thursday night.

The Eurovision final will be held on Saturday, May 17.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

