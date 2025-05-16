X!

Watch: Eurovison Grand Final live on ETV Saturday evening

This Saturday (May 17), is the Grand Final of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel. Fans in Estonia can watch Tommy Cash in his bid to win Eurovision live on ETV, or by following the links in this article. The show begins at 10 p.m.

Tommy Cash qualified for the Eurovision Grand Final with his song "Espresso Macchiato" after successfully negotiating the semi-final on Tuesday.

"This is insane!" Cash said after reaching the final. "We worked so hard for this, and here we are – we're in the final, baby!"

Last week, Cash gave an interview to ERR during which he opened up about being raised in Tallinn's Kopli neighborhood, pushing boundaries in music, art and fashion, and what his grandmother thinks of his Eurovision journey.

