Estonia's Tommy Cash makes Eurovision final

The first Eurovision semifinal took place Tuesday evening in Basel, where ten countries secured a spot in the final. Among them, Estonia earned a place in the final.

Advancing to the final were Norway, Albania, Sweden, Iceland, the Netherlands, Poland, San Marino, Estonia, Portugal and Ukraine. Slovenia, Belgium, Azerbaijan, Croatia and Cyprus did not make it through.

In addition to the semifinalists, Spain, Italy and Switzerland — already qualified for the final — also performed.

This year, 37 countries are participating in Eurovision. Ten countries from each semifinal advance based on the public vote.

The second Eurovision semifinal will take place on Thursday, May 15. The Eurovision final will be held on Saturday, May 17.

Tommy Cash: This is insane

Tommy Cash, author of instant Eurovision classic "Espresso Macchiato," said in an interview following the semifinal that advancing filled him with all kinds of emotions.

"This is insane!" Cash said about reaching the final. He added that waiting for the results was nerve-wracking. "But we gave it our all. We worked so hard for this, and here we are — we're in the final, baby!" he exclaimed.

He also expressed gratitude to his supporters back home. "Estonia, we're here, just like I promised. Thank you for being with us! Everyone will hear about us. Everyone will know where Estonia is and will never again ask what Estonia is. We'll tell them. Our voice is loud — our voice is heard all around the world. Thank you!"

