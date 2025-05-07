Video: Tommy Cash rehearses for Eurovision in Basel

On Wednesday, Estonia's Tommy Cash took to the stage in Basel for his second rehearsal ahead of next week's Eurovision Song Contest.

An exclusive 30-second clip shows Tommy Cash's stage act has taken on a new look since Eesti Laul and includes some surprising visuals. Cash was joined on stage during the rehearsal by his famous security guards to perform the dance that has caused a stir around the world.

The Eurovision Song Contest gets underway in Basel on Sunday May 11, Tommy Cash will take to the stage in the first semi-final on Tuesday May, 13. The "Espresso Macchiato" singer is aiming to reach the grand final on Saturday, May 17.

---

