Watch Tommy Cash's Eurovision semi-final live on ETV Tuesday at 10 p.m.

On Tuesday evening, the first semi-final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Basel, Switzerland. Eurovision fans in Estonia can watch Tommy Cash as he aims to reach Saturday's Grand Final, live on ETV or by following the links in this article.

Estonia's Tommy Cash is fourth in line to perform in the first semi-final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

With only ten of the 16 contestants in the semi-final making it through to Saturday's grand final, Cash will have to impress with his hit "Espresso Macchiato" to stand a chance of winning this year's Eurovision.

Italy and Spain automatically qualify for the Grand Final as members of the "Big Five," as do hosts and last year's winners Switzerland. Eurovision fans in those countries will therefore be able to vote for their favorite performers in the semi-final.

All the action from the semi-final can be seen live on ETV from 10 p.m. Estonian time here.

Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest final will also be shown live on ETV, also starting from 10 p.m.

---

