Tommy Cash: Charli xcx wished me luck at Eurovision after I won Eesti Laul

This week, Estonia's Eurovision contestant Tommy Cash made his first ever podcast appearance. Speaking on The Official Eurovision Song Contest Podcast , Cash revealed that after his Eesti Laul victory, he received a message from pop superstar Charli xcx expressing her hope that he would go on to win Eurovision.

According to Cash, Eurovision has treated him "amazingly" so far.

"We are working a lot, we are doing a lot of stuff together. It's very fun to have all my friends here. It's a lot of work, but at the same time, the road is beautiful and it's fun, too," said Cash.

"We have different people to organize different things on our team, so the machine is well oiled," he added.

Cash, who is already in Basel rehearsing for Eurovision, said he is looking forward to exploring the mountains.

"I can't wait to go out and explore a bit. Estonia is flat as a table. That's why I like these views so much, because we don't have it. People are always chasing after what they didn't have in their childhood. Whether it's money, fame or the views. Even when I'm flying, I'm always overwhelmed," Cash said.

On the podcast, Cash recalled how, he had announced to the audience at a concert in Tallinn last year that he was going to take part in Eurovision.

"The crowd loved it and it started rolling. And, here we are," he admitted, adding that he is a very spontaneous person.

The presenter recalled that he first learned of Tommy Cash's existence when, at a previous job, he was tasked with compiling a list of more than 50 men who took part in the music video for Charli xcx's song "Boys." In addition to Cash, Joe Jonas, Diplo, Charlie Puth, Will.i.am also feature in the video.

"We're making our own music videos now, and I can't imagine how they got 50 people into that video," Cash said.

Cash also revealed that after winning Eesti Laul, the contest to decide Estonia's Eurovision contestant, he received a message of support from Charli xcx.

"After I won Eesti Laul, when I was driving home, people were saying 'the Estonian President just tweeted a picture of himself having a coffee and saying 'good luck Tommy Cash.'' I just arrived home, was winding down, getting some food and Charli was writing asking if I was going to Eurovision. She said she hoped I'd win and was sure I'd show something beautiful on stage. She was very sweet," Cash said, adding that U.S. singer-songwriter Caroline Polachek was also delighted to see him reach Eurovision.

