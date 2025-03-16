Tommy Cash releases new 'Espresso Macchiato' video

Continuing his minimalist style, Tommy Cash has included the security guards-turned-dancers from the Eesti Laul stage in his new music video, along with sign language interpreter Jegor Andrejev. In the video, Cash appears as a dual version of himself and showcases the viral dance moves he has promised to repeat on the grand Eurovision stage.

The new video was created in collaboration with director Alina Pyazok and has been publicly available on Eurovision's YouTube channel since this Sunday. The first video for "Espresso Macchiato" has already amassed seven million views on Tommy Cash's own YouTube channel.

Tommy Cash will take the Eurovision stage in Basel during the first semifinal on May 13.

--

