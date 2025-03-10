X!

The secret ingredient behind Tommy Cash's success?

News
Tommy Cash, winning the 2025 Eesti Laul competition and a ticket to the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland this May.
Tommy Cash, winning the 2025 Eesti Laul competition and a ticket to the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland this May. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Tommy Cash's "Espresso Macchiato," Estonia's entry for this year's Eurovision Song Contest, has taken the world by storm, inspiring hundreds of tributes. Cash himself has likewise drawn widespread attention for his provocative Eastern European style. On Sunday, ETV's "AK. Nädal" took a closer look at the possible recipe for this Tallinn native's success.

"Espresso Macchiato," Cash's Eesti Laul-winning hit, has experienced a meteoric rise unlike any of Estonia's previous Eurovision songs. Teetering between absurdity and parody, the song has firmly entrenched itself in the international consciousness; in early March, it ranked among the most-listened-to tracks on YouTube in 14 countries.

"Its greatest charm is that it's such a simple song that appeals to all generations," noted Eurovision enthusiast Sidni Tomson. "It's a wild mashup of everything — a brilliant song, in that sense."

Tommy Cash himself is often regarded more as an artist.

"I see him as a modern-day Salvador Dali," acknowledged Tabasco creative director and advertising lecturer Kersti "Kessu" Raidma. "Like a modern-day surrealist, except instead of a canvas, he uses different mediums — social media, public attention and the media are what he plays with. People are always intrigued, always waiting for what's coming next, what he's gonna do now, what topic he'll come out with."

As a brand, Tommy Cash possesses an extraordinary talent for combining unexpected objects and themes. On one hand, he's repulsive and gross; on the other, playful and boundary-pushing.

Raidma recalls first becoming aware of Cash when the artist used his face on various body parts in the video for "Winaloto."

"Then came the bread slippers," she continued. "Then, I think a significant leap for Tommy himself was the collaboration with [American fashion designer] Rick Owens. That actually put him on the world map."

Today, hundreds of fan videos featuring coffee cups and Cash's distinctive mustache are making the rounds online. This self-sustaining social media presence plays a crucial role in the artist's brand recognition.

"It's a huge plus when you're not the only one promoting your story and doing something with it — you have people actually creating the content for you," Tomson highlighted.

Some Eurovision fans analyzing Tommy's songs on social media are unsure whether his tracks are centered mainly on shock value or whether there is a deeper meaning behind them. Love him or hate him, Cash definitely gets a reaction.

"Since Tommy Cash is an artist that doesn't spell everything out for his followers, viewers and listeners, in that sense he leaves things open-ended," Raidma acknowledged.

"He won't say anything definitively — whether it's Andy Warhol, Donald Trump or someone else [in his imagery for "Espresso Macchiato"]," she continued. "I think the more buzz and debate it garners, the better. Since the song is a positive one, and the message is a positive one, then there must be intrigue — but there's even more positivity."

Ahead of this May's song contest, Estonia's Eurovision song is currently predicted to place fourth or fifth in Basel, Switzerland. What surprises Cash has in store for this year's Eurovision, however, are being kept under tight wraps.

"I think he definitely has a lot of secrets," Tomson said. "As an artist, he's the kind who only has secrets. He's always scheming something somewhere — there's always some plan brewing. There's a lot more to come."

Even speaking to "Aktuaalne kaamera," Cash didn't cave.

"A surprise is a surprise — you don't talk about it," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:34

27 small local schools to receive funding from support measure this year

12:50

Estonia's annual Native Language Day e-dictation contest back this Friday

12:32

Eesti 200 and Reform politicians decimate SDE's economic stimulus ideas

12:14

SDE leader: Coalition's collapse would be the end of constitutional amendment

11:42

The security situation Europe finds itself in

10:59

Mihkelson: US has left Europe facing a choice

10:26

Analyst: Estonian export has climbed out of the hole

10:16

The secret ingredient behind Tommy Cash's success?

09:50

Estonian court finds man guilty of justifying an international crime

09:12

Reserve general: We can't say Ukraine is completely helpless without US intelligence

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

09.03

Tallinn to launch main street design process in late summer

09.03

Portal: Latvia detains Estonian photographer on espionage suspicion

08.03

Coop CEO: Rimi ownership change to impact Latvia, Lithuania more than Estonia

09.03

A few thousand applications filed for small residence renovation support

09.03

SDE wants billion-euro economic stimulus package and review of incoming tax changes

09.03

Elistvere Animal Park has a bear again

09.03

Peeter Koppel: Rising prices are easier to endure than falling missiles

08.03

Estonian firms secure €900k to lead European defense and security projects

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo