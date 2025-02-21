X!

UK daily: Tommy Cash's Eesti Laul-winning hit divides opinion in Italy

News
Tommy Cash.
Tommy Cash. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Tommy Cash's Eesti Laul-winning hit "Espresso Macchiato" has divided opinion in Italy, with some calling the song offensive, but others vowing to vote for Estonia at Eurovision, according to an article published on the website of British newspaper The Guardian.

According to the article, Codacons, a consumer association, has appealed to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which runs Eurovision, to question whether Cash's song is appropriate for the contest.

Codacons believes the song "offends a country and an entire community" and therefore ought to be excluded from the competition in Basel this May, The Guardian reports.

"Notwithstanding the freedom of artistic expression that must characterize events such as Eurovision, we cannot help but raise doubts about the inclusion of a song that is offensive to a plurality of individuals in a competition followed by audiences all over the world," Codacons wrote in a statement, according to the article.

The UK Daily also highlighted the response to "Espresso Macchiato" from Gian Marco Centinaio, a senator with Italy's far-right League (Lega) party. Centinaio posted a party flyer on social media platform Instagram, featuring a screenshot of Tommy Cash drinking coffee from a paper cup in the video for the song with the caption "whoever insults Italy must stay out of Eurovision".

"This singer should come to Italy to see how good people work before writing such stupid songs full of stereotypes," Centinaio wrote.

However, The Guardian also reported that not everyone in Italy has the same view of Cash's Eesti Laul-winning hit.

The article drew attention to a comment on the song's video on YouTube, in which an Italian viewer vowed to vote for Estonia at this year's Eurovision. Another "'No stresso, no stresso, don't need to be depresso' – as an Italian, I think I'm going to get this tattooed," quoting Cash's lyrics.

The full article can be found on The Guardian's website here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:16

UK daily: Tommy Cash's Eesti Laul-winning hit divides opinion in Italy

18:12

Golden Gate to be finished, Talsinki development started in Rotermann Quarter

17:39

Expert: Reform Party has lost image of economic experts

17:28

Ukrainian Film Club to screen Zhytomyr documentary on 3rd anniversary of full-scale war

17:03

Estonian skater Niina Petrõkina wins Olympic test event in Milan

16:47

Energy expert: Confusion still surrounding offshore wind farms unsettling

16:40

Finance minister: I cannot understand SDE's fixation with offshore wind

16:13

Andreas Ventsel: Psychological defense against fear and deterrence

16:01

Estonia aiming to secure EuroBasket qualification in Tallinn this Friday

15:22

EDF colonel: Russian armed forces reliant on external assistance

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

20.02

Estonian in Italy: Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato has caused quite a stir

20.02

Construction of new 30-story high-rise to begin in downtown Tallinn

20.02

Public not warned about week-old North Tallinn oil slick

20.02

Government scraps €2.6 billion aid plan for offshore wind farm construction

12:32

Tallinn high school fires teacher over inappropriate messages to student

20.02

Motorcyclist left with 20 broken bones exposes Estonia's road safety crisis

20.02

Number of international students in Estonia has fallen since 2019

09:16

Reform Party rating drops to 2004 level

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo