Tommy Cash to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Tommy Cash and his song "Espresso Macchiato" clinched the top spot at Eesti Laul on Saturday night and will go on to represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest in May.

Cash won an overwhelming majority of the vote – 83 percent – beating 15 other hopefuls.

"I am so happy that so many of you understood my story," he told the audience. "I am honored to be able to do my best for Estonia."

The winner was determined by both a public vote and an international jury. The contest takes place in May in Switzerland.

After his win, President Alar Karis congratulated Cash on social media. He posted a photo of a takeaway cup of coffee, a reference to the "Espresso Macchiato" video, standing on a napkin from the Presidential Palace in Kadriorg Park.

"Congratulations Tommy Cash!" he wrote.

Cash: I'm going to Eurovision to win

"I want first place. I'm going after it. But there are still three months to go, and we will start working on it. Already next week, you will see things happening," he told a press conference after his victory. "It's going to get very exciting."

Cash does not plan to completely change his stage show, but will take audience feedback into account.

"There are already planned changes that we want to make for the show, but dance is a big part of this character. The idea was to create character-specific movement," the artist said.

Tommy Cash. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Cash is friends with Käärijä, who represented Finland at Eurovision in 2023, and Joost Klein, who represented the Netherlands last year. They have also given him advice.

"It's terrible to know them because it's like having two completely different parents. One is all fun and games, while the other is more thoughtful and restrained," Cash laughed.

"I'm getting advice from both, and I have to put together my own world. In the end, we will do what belongs to Tommy Cash's world because Tommy Cash's world existed before Joost Klein's world and before Käärijä's world."

