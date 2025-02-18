Tommy Cash: Käärijä and Joost Klein helped me a lot

Estonia's 2025 Eurovision representative Tommy Cash appeared on ETV show "Ringvaade" this week. Cash spoke about the impact Käärijä and Joost Klein have had on his career as well as how every little detail of his performance and image has been carefully thought out. Cash also reaffirmed his belief that he is going to win Eurovision.

"I think I have to confident in what I want to do. I hope that everyone is on our side and that we actually win Eurovision," Tommy Cash said on ETV show "Ringvaade."

Before the show, Cash also met Prime Minister Kristen Michal, who was in the ETV studio for a different program.

"He said that he was already thinking about what we have to build and I told him to please start calculating things in advance in case Eurovision is here in 2026. It was the same with Eesti Laul: I promised and I delivered. I wasn't looking beyond that battle, it wasn't like it was nothing, I still took it really seriously," Cash said.

In his bid to win Eesti Laul, Tommy Cash was helped and supported by Finland's 2023 Eurovision contestant Käärijä.

"Käärijä helped me so much, actually. I performed twice that day. During the afternoon there was a run-through for the jury. It was a good live, but the evening performance was better because Käärijä helped me. He said 'Tommy, take a look around, enjoy it, if I could go back in time I would enjoy it more, just enjoy it.' He calmed me down so much, he brought me so much more down to earth," Cash said.

The "Espresso Macchiato" singer was also congratulated on his Eesti Laul win by Joost Klein from the Netherlands, who was controversially kicked out of last year's Eurovision Song Contest at the last minute. "He wrote to me 'Tommy, smile, smiling wins, love wins.' Just such a simple and light text. They're like two brothers to me who have been down this road before and they helped me," he said.

The song "Espresso Macchiato" has already had a profound mental impact on Cash. "My coffee-drinking percentage has plummeted because I had to do so much of that coffee-drinking motion while rehearsing. My brain thinks it's a real coffee cup and that I'm drinking a lot of coffee, but my body tells me I don't need any more," he explained.

His already-iconic spaghetti dance, however, is something that he says is simply very Tommy Cash and came naturally. "It's very natural for my body – I just move. The idea though was that it would be totally Tommy's own dance, not choreography, just this character's dance."

Tommy Cash. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

However, Tommy Cash's artistic image and everything that surrounds it takes constant thought and a keen focus on detail.

"I'm Tommy all the time. I live for it, to do this. Why I think I'm the best is because of all the things I look at.... If you were to ask me, how many times we talked about what I wrote on that small piece of yellow notepaper, the hours we spent deciding on how big or small it would be. All the details – how long my tie is, what shade of blue my costume is. I don't have a bag of tricks behind my back that I'm going to show up with and everything is in there," he said.

However, Cash said the performance during Eesti Laul was an attempt to be as minimalist as possible. "It goes back to the days of James Brown, the Jackson 5, Michael [Jackson] and all the great artists that came before us. They just had vocals, their movement and charisma. That's what we wanted to show with this performance. We wanted to show Tommy."

"I want to win the Eurovision Song Contest, I've been thinking about it for the last three or four months and now we're going to start working on some new things for it," said Cash.

---

