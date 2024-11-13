Rap star Tommy Cash: I would be Estonia's best representative at Eurovision

In an interview with ERR, Estonian rap star Tommy Cash said he was sure the organizers of Estonia's top song contest Eesti Laul would not miss the opportunity to include him among this year's finalists. Cash also believes he is the best person to represent Estonia at next year's Eurovision.

Cash told ERR that he had no doubts his song would be selected for the upcoming edition of Eesti Laul, the contest to decide who will represent Estonia at Eurovision in 2025.

"I always felt inside that [the judges] would definitely pick that song because I don't think Eesti Laul is stupid and I don't think they would pass up the opportunity for me to be in there as I think I could be the best representative for Estonia," Cash said.

Asked why he tends to be so secretive and does so few interviews, Cash gave a simple answer – why not?

"If I were friends with you (interviewer Marko Reikop – ed.), we would talk a lot. Then I'd send you memes and I'd be annoying. I actually talk to people I know quite a lot," Cash said and asked for his next interview to take place a little later in the day. "I usually wake up around one o'clock in the afternoon," he added.

"All the important things I want to say I post myself. It's much better that way, it's more interesting. You've seen my Instagram and, my videos. It's a lot more interesting than doing an interview every seven years."

According to Cash, now is strategically good moment in his career to enter Eurovision. "Because I have been working with Käärijä (Finland's 2023 Eurovision contestant – ed.) and I started working with a producer who also produced the Finnish Eurovision song 'Cha Cha Cha.' Then there was this moment where I made a little joke on stage and said I was going to Eurovision and it snowballed so much from there," Cash explained.

"When I was walking down the street, all the fans were like, 'yeah, yeah, Eurovision!' The internet picked up on it too and so, I feel like young people in Estonia have made up their minds about who is going to Eurovision. Of course, I also hope that everyone will like the song and I will do my best," he added.

"But you never know. However, I would like to say with confidence that I could go to Eurovision right now."

If Cash doesn't win the next Eesti Laul, he said, that is also okay. "I'm totally fine with it, I understand and people will just have to imagine what would have happened if Tommy Cash had gone to Eurovision. I'm giving people the chance to think that I could actually go, because the competition actually starts, if I were to win Eesti Laul, which is very important," he said, adding that if he doesn't win Eurovision, it would be great to finish in the top five.

Cash rarely performs in Estonia, he says, because, with the country being so small, it doesn't make sense for him to have live shows here every two months. "When we do it, we do it properly. That's the plan," Cash said.

Having a successful career in much means Cash's home is everywhere right now. "It depends on the day. Last week I was in Paris, tomorrow I'm in Berlin. I'm everywhere. But I really like spending time in Estonia. In Tallinn, I can hear myself think," he said.

Cash's Eesti Laul song "Espresso Macchiato" is, in his view, captivating. "It's something new for everyone. I'm often asked what I think about such and such a video or picture. Everything I do has a context for me, but for every person it's different. Let people listen to it for themselves," Cash said.

Cash said that after 2025, he has no plans to enter Eesti Laul again in the future. "Why? When I'm already going to Eurovision and I'm going to do it in such a legendary way," he said.

