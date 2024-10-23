X!

175 entries received for Eesti Laul 2025

Last year's Eesti Laul event.
Last year's Eesti Laul event. Source: Gea Kumpel / ERR
Eesti Laul, the annual competition to find who will represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest, has received 175 submitted songs for next year's event.

This total has to be whittled down to 16 for the Eesti Laul heats early next year.

Entries include those from some well-known Estonian artists as well as from new and emerging talent, and feature both solo performers and larger groups.

Karmel Killandi, ERR's head of entertainment, said this year's competition has proved more international than in the past.

She said: "We warmly welcome all the artists to the competition; this year's Eesti Laul is going to be more international than ever before."

"I'm especially pleased that among the artists we have both talented young performers and some well-known performers. We still hope this competition will propel some of them towards a stage career at home, or even to worldwide peaks," Killandi went on.

"One thing is certain: The music scene is now richer, by 175 songs, and that's precisely why we hold this competition!"

Eesti Laul producer Riin Vann also noted the competition's broad appeal, attracting creatives from countries as far afield as Norway, Germany, the U.S. and Turkey, further solidifying Eesti Laul's international presence.

Of the 175 entries, 65 will be sung in Estonian and 110 in other languages, including English, Italian, French, and German.

A 35-member jury consisting of musicians, songwriters and music experts is next to select 15 finalists, to be joined by a 16th finalist as the public's choice.

The jury's shortlist will be announced early next month.

Eesti Laul 2025 will take place early next year, with the heats ending February 15. The main Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals and grand final are in Switzerland in May.

Last year, 5miinust ja Puuluup, Estonia's entry, made the grand final, and finished in 20th place.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Rasmus Kuningas

