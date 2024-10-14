Sigur Ros announces two orchestral tour dates in Tallinn next fall

Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Ros is coming to Tallinn next September, where they will play two dates together with the expanded lineup of the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra (TKO).

Sigur Ros is renowned for their unique, ethereal sound, with lush layers of slow-churning grandeur, blending ambient electronica, contemporary music and post-rock with beautiful melodies and the signature melancholic falsetto of lead singer-guitarist Jon "Jonsi" Thor Birgisson.

Founded in Reykjavik in 1994, the band has released eight studio albums, featuring vocals in Icelandic or the made-up Vonlenska, or "Hopelandic."

Sigur Ros released their breakthrough LP "Agaetis byrjun" in 1999 to critical acclaim, winning fans from the music press to the likes of David Bowie and Radiohead. This album cemented the band's use of Jonsi's signature cello-bowed guitar sound.

Last year, following a ten-year hiatus, the group released their eighth full-length studio album "Atta," a minimalist work recorded in a maximalist way together with the London Contemporary Orchestra and produced by Paul Corley.

"When we do this, we always talk about each album as if it might be the last," Jonsi said regarding their latest LP. "We're always thinking about climate change, doom-scrolling and going to hell. The world felt a bit bleak making this album, but maybe there is hope. When there is darkness, there is light."

Sigur Ros played their first – and until now only – show in Estonia to a sold-out crowd at Tallinn's Rock Cafe in 2008.

Next year, the group has scheduled two dates for Tallinn, September 19 and 20, where they will perform at Alexela Concert Hall together with an expanded, 41-piece lineup of the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra.

These two dates also mark the band's only scheduled appearance in the Baltics on this tour.

Award-winning accompanying orchestra

The Tallinn Chamber Orchestra (TKO) is a Grammy-winning collective founded by Estonian conductor Tõnu Kaljuste in 1993.

Over the past three decades, TKO has become one of the country's signature orchestras and a welcome guest performer on stages across Europe and beyond. Released by ECM, their interpretation of Arvo Pärt's "Te Deum" remained in the top ten of the global contemporary classical chart for a year.

--

