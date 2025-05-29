X!

US star Justin Timberlake in concert at Tallinn's song festival grounds in June

Justin Timberlake.
Justin Timberlake. Source: Press photo/Sony Music Entertainment Estonia
American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake is to perform at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on June 9.

Dubbed the "Prince of Pop" and one of the world's wealthiest solo performers, Timberlake, 44, was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and came to prominence with "The Mickey Mouse Club" in the early 1990s. He worked on the show alongside future famous musicians and actors including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling, going on to form boyband NSYNC with another Mickey Mouse Club co-star, JC Chasez.

Timberlake's debut solo album "Justified" was released in 2002 and included the hit singles "Rock Your Body" and "Cry Me a River." His 2006 follow up album, "FutureSex/LoveSounds," included the hit "SexyBack," featuring Timbaland.

He has won numerous awards as both a musician and actor, including 10 Grammy Awards as well as four Primetime Emmy Awards. His filmography includes the 2017 Woody Allen offering "Wonder Wheel."

After a five-year hiatus, Timberlake returned to the stage last year with his sixth studio album "Everything I Thought I Was."

Tickets to the Song Festival Grounds gig are available via the Piletlevi site.

This summer and autumn is a bumper year for concert lovers in Estonia, with AC/DC, Queens of the Stone Age, Kylie Minogue, David Guetta and Sigur Ros among the big names booked to appear.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla, Andrew Whyte

