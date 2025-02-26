Record number of big stars to play concerts in Estonia this summer

This summer will be the most profitable in the history of Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds, with a record number of major concerts scheduled. According to event organizers, ticket sales are going strong despite the high prices.

This summer and early fall, Live Nation, one of Estonia's largest concert organizers, is bringing a record number of long-established music stars to the country. The lineup includes Justin Timberlake, AC/DC, Queens of the Stone Age, Kylie Minogue and Mogwai, among others.

When asked why so many major artists have been attracted to Estonia this year, Live Nation CEO Eva Palm said there was no single explanation.

"It's the result of long negotiations. Maybe we've been luckier than before or maybe I've just worked harder. It also depends on which artists are available — right now, there are more tours happening. We've also managed to make our negotiations more attractive. Those are the reasons," Palm told ERR.

Gunnar Viese, PR manager at concert organizer Baltic Live Agency, also noted that this year they are putting on more concerts than they have in years.

"Artists have always wanted to come to Estonia, and when there have been fewer in certain years, it's usually because the logistics didn't work out. This year, tour logistics have been in our favor," Viese said.

Baltic Live Agency's lineup of stars this summer includes 50 Cent, Jean-Michel Jarre, Bryan Adams and Manowar.

Music lovers not daunted by sky-high ticket prices

Price-sensitive concertgoers have noticed that ticket prices have gone up. For example, the cheapest ticket for Justin Timberlake's concert costs around €90, while the most expensive one is €400. Tickets to see AC/DC start at €130, while a Queens of the Stone Age ticket costs €80. In comparison, Mogwai's ticket prices — ranging from €40 to €55 — seem relatively affordable.

"I can't speak to how other concert organizers set their budgets or pricing, but we always carefully consider everything to keep prices as reasonable as possible. Our artists are also significantly more expensive than others. Ticket pricing depends on artist fees — you have to budget accordingly to make it work," said Palm.

Palm acknowledged that all prices have risen.

"Promoters are much more aggressive now, making higher offers because they see an opportunity in the market. Unfortunately, everything is getting more expensive. Besides artist fees, there are also venue costs and the increase in Estonia's value-added tax (VAT) starting in July," Palm explained.

Despite the price hikes, ticket sales remain strong, she added.

"Imagine Dragons is sold out — there won't be any additional tickets. Justin Timberlake and AC/DC are heading in that direction. We have no concerns about these concerts selling out. AC/DC is practically at full capacity already. Timberlake has sold exceptionally well and the fan zones for these concerts are sold out. Interest is high and our choices have been fully justified. We can be satisfied," Palm said.

While organizers advertise in neighboring countries, ticket sales in Estonia alone are substantial.

"We promote concerts in Finland and Latvia when it's the only show in the region, but that doesn't mean there aren't enough local attendees. It depends on the concert — AC/DC and Imagine Dragons attract more international audiences, whereas Timberlake has a larger share of Estonian attendees and fewer from abroad," Palm noted.

Viese agreed, saying, "Tickets are selling — there's nothing to complain about. The majority of buyers are from Estonia, but there are also plenty from Finland and Latvia."

Like Palm, Viese emphasized that audience composition depends on the performer.

"For example, Manowar has ticket buyers from many different countries. They have a loyal fan base that travels extensively to follow the band," Viese said.

Song Festival Grounds looking at record profit

This exceptionally busy concert season is not only labor-intensive but also record-breaking in profitability for one of Estonia's largest outdoor concert venues — Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, which is owned by the City of Tallinn.

"This year is remarkable because there have never been so many major concerts in the history of the Song Festival Grounds," said Urmo Saareoja, head of the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds Foundation.

"This summer is not just about large-scale music events; we are also hosting several internationally significant sports events. The calendar for major events at the Song Festival Grounds is extremely packed this year," Saareoja added.

Financially, this summer is shaping up to be a major success for the venue. "The Song Festival Grounds is on track to generate the highest revenue in years," Saareoja confirmed.

A total of 12 large-scale events will take place at the venue this summer.

"Over the course of a year, that might not seem like much, but every event requires preparation, teardown, cleanup and setup for the next one. The production and stage construction for artists like AC/DC, Justin Timberlake or Imagine Dragons is immense. There are dozens and dozens of trucks transporting all the necessary equipment. This makes our job quite challenging, ensuring we can properly handle so many major events," Saareoja explained.

Stage setup alone takes approximately five days.

"There are events where we manage in three days, but for global-scale artists, it takes longer because they travel with an extensive amount of equipment," said Saareoja.

Like Unibet Arena, the Song Festival Grounds has also been charging ticket buyers a €1 service fee for the past few years.

"Every year, we invest in developing the venue and its facilities. Naturally, the city does not subsidize us for events, so this is a moment where the Song Festival Grounds must find ways to maximize its revenue. It is common practice for development costs to be covered by visitors," Saareoja noted.

