David Guetta to perform in Tallinn in August

David Guetta.
David Guetta. Source: Press materials.
Guetta is taking his production "The Monolith" to the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Tallinna lauluväljak) on August 23.

The date will be his sole concert in the Baltics. It will also be his only concert in Scandinavia this summer.

Guetta has topped the DJ Mag Top 100 ranking six times. His songs have been streamed over 15 billion times. He has picked up two Grammy Awards through his career.
He has released six albums so far. He has collaborated with major artists including The Black Eyed Peas, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, and many others.

"The Monolith" has been showcased worldwide. The stage show combines lighting, sound, and visual effects. All are inspired by the Stanley Kubrick film "2001: A Space Odyssey."

This is not Guetta's first appearance in Estonia. However, it is the first for over a decade. He last played here back in 2014. It was also at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Andrew Whyte

