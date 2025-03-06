X!

US producer and DJ Steve Aoki to perform at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

Steve Aoki.
Steve Aoki. Source: Baltic Live Agency
On Friday, August 22, American DJ and producer Steve Aoki will perform at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak). The show will be Aoki's only concert in the Baltics and Scandinavia this summer.

Aoki's biggest hits include "Pursuit of Happiness," "Mic Drop" and "Just Hold On." His music mixes electronic dance with hip hop, pop and roc and he has previously collaborated with acts including BTS, Linkin Park, Snoop Dogg, Maluma and Kid Cudi.

In 2014, Aoki received two Guinness World Records, the first for the "longest crowd cheer," and the "most amount of glow sticks for thirty seconds."

He also set the Guinness record for "most traveled musician in one year," in 2014 after performing 161 shows in 41 different countries.

