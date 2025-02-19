Estonian star NOËP on making music for 10 years: I don't feel this is the end

For the past ten years, Estonian musician and producer Andres Kõpper has been performing under the stage name NOËP. Speaking on ETV show "Hommik Anuga," Kõpper made it clear that he has no intention of ending his solo project anytime soon.

"I don't have the feeling that I'm at the end of the line. I hope not," Kõpper said.

NOËP has amassed huge numbers of fans both in Estonia and abroad. However, it is in Germany, where he has the most listeners.

"There are no plans for a new stadium concert at the moment," he said, referring to his show at the A Le Coq Stadium in Tallinn in September 2023.

"But on Instagram, German artist Malou, with whom I had done a fresh song at that time, fans asked him what his favorite moment in life as an artist was. Then he made a big post about how he performed at my stadium concert here in Estonia. It was cool how the followers with blue Instagram badges kept coming [after that]. It was cool and also nostalgic to see," Kõpper said.

Kõpper has had all sorts of problems when it comes to his stage name, which is often mispronounced or misspelled.

"I still have problems with this all the time. One festival recently spelled my name with an 'Ö.' It's understandable, because everyone in Estonia mostly says 'NÖEP.' I've never regretted it, I'm still very happy with the name," Kõpper said.

According to Kõpper, the decision to name his project "NOËP," with two dots above the "E," was a purely stylistic decision. "I thought it looked cool," he admitted.

Just as he did in his first appearance on ETV show "Hommik Anuga" ten years ago, NOËP also performed his song "Move," but this time with the aid of a looper.

"A lot of people have experimented with the world of loopers, but for me it's really exciting. It gives you a lot of freedom to create on the fly and you're not really stuck inside the basic song structure," Kõpper said.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!