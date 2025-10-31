X!

'It feels like my birthday': NOËP reacts to making Eesti Laul final

NOËP.
NOËP. Source: Rasmus Valdmann
NOËP, aka Andres Kõpper, is among the finalists of Eesti Laul 2026 – the competition to decide who represents Estonia at Eurovision. Kõpper told ERR it felt like "the right moment" to enter Eesti Laul as a solo artist.

"Very cool!" Kõpper said when he was told the news on ETV show "Ringvaade."

"I feel a bit like it's my birthday and people have come to my bedside to wish me a happy birthday," he added.

Kõpper has already participated in Eesti Laul on two previous occasions – both times as a member of a band. In 2012, he was a member of Tenfold Rabbit, who finished third with the song "Oblivion." Eleven years later, Kõpper was back with a new band – Meelik. Their song "Tuju" ended in fourth spot.

In 2026, Kõpper returns once again but this time he will take to the Eesti Laul stage as a solo artist for the first time.

"Now I have the right feeling," Kõpper said. "I do a lot of things based on my gut feeling. Until now, I hadn't had the feeling that I should go. This year was the right moment."

According to Kõpper, the song he entered "Days Like This" is a very personal one about hope and supporting a loved one.

"Right now, the whole world is going through turbulent times. I think that such a positive note – without being too corny – is necessary," he told ERR

Musician Karl Killing helped deliver the good news to NOËP.

"I think Andres is exactly where he should be, because he is artistically mature and ready to win. I've heard the song. It's a very good song," Killing said "I hope you show your true self on stage and stay true to who you are, because I think that's what will work best," he told Kõpper.

It is now, Kõpper said, that the real hard work begins. "Our goal is to make it to Eurovision: all our plans are based on that."

The final of Eesti Laul 2026 takes place on February 14.

The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Vienna, Austria in May.

---

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Source: "Ringvaade"

