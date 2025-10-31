First six finalists announced for Eesti Laul 2026

The first 6 finalists for the 2026 edition of Eesti Laul – the competition to decide who represents Estonia at Eurovision – have been announced.

With a total of 171 songs submitted for Eesti Laul 2026, the expert panel of judges was tasked with picking just 12 to appear in the grand final on February 14.

The first 6 entries were exclusively revealed on Thursday, with the second 6 due to be announced on Friday.

Among the first finalists to be unveiled are Vanilla Ninja, who represented Switzerland at Eurovision in 2005. Their song "Cool Vibes" finished a more than respectable eighth in that year's grand final.

Perhaps the highest profile contestant among the first six finalists is NOËP – a.k.a. musician and producer Andres Kõpper.

The first 6 Eesti Laul 2026 finalists are:

Grete Paia "Taevas jäi üles" Authors: Grete Paia, Jorma-Jan Erik, Gevin Niglas, Ragnar Sepp

Marta Pikani "Kell kuus" Author: Marta Pikani

NOËP "Days Like This" Authors: Andres Kõpper, Vallo Kikas, Yvonne Dahlbom

Ollie "Slave" Author: Oliver Mazurtšak

Uliana Olhyna "Rhythm of Nature" Authors: Uliana Olhyna, Ariana Arutjunjan

Vanilla Ninja "Too Epic To Be True" Author: Sven Lõhmus

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!