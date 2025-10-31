X!

First six finalists announced for Eesti Laul 2026

News
Vanilla Ninja, Ollie, Marta Pikani, Uliana Olhyna, Grete Paia, NOËP.
Vanilla Ninja, Ollie, Marta Pikani, Uliana Olhyna, Grete Paia, NOËP. Source: ERR
News

The first 6 finalists for the 2026 edition of Eesti Laul – the competition to decide who represents Estonia at Eurovision – have been announced.

With a total of 171 songs submitted for Eesti Laul 2026, the expert panel of judges was tasked with picking just 12 to appear in the grand final on February 14.

The first 6 entries were exclusively revealed on Thursday, with the second 6 due to be announced on Friday.

Among the first finalists to be unveiled are Vanilla Ninja, who represented Switzerland at Eurovision in 2005. Their song "Cool Vibes" finished a more than respectable eighth in that year's grand final.

Perhaps the highest profile contestant among the first six finalists is NOËP – a.k.a. musician and producer Andres Kõpper.

The first 6 Eesti Laul 2026 finalists are:

Grete Paia "Taevas jäi üles" Authors: Grete Paia, Jorma-Jan Erik, Gevin Niglas, Ragnar Sepp

Marta Pikani "Kell kuus" Author: Marta Pikani

NOËP "Days Like This" Authors: Andres Kõpper, Vallo Kikas, Yvonne Dahlbom

Ollie "Slave" Author: Oliver Mazurtšak

Uliana Olhyna "Rhythm of Nature" Authors: Uliana Olhyna, Ariana Arutjunjan

Vanilla Ninja "Too Epic To Be True" Author: Sven Lõhmus

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Karmen Rebane

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:38

Top Estonian artists head to Latvia for first ever Riga Music Week

19:30

Tallinn Mechanism members announce additional €60 million support for Ukraine

19:10

Lux Express puts Tallinn-Tartu departure time back to cater for late flights

18:56

'It feels like my birthday': NOËP reacts to making Eesti Laul final

18:18

First six finalists announced for Eesti Laul 2026

17:32

School and ministry disagree on parents helping finance study activities

16:58

Even minister unable to say when Estonia's wind energy reverse auctions will start

16:18

EDF intelligence head: Pokrovsk not ready to fall in the next few days

15:45

Andrus Merilo: A defense force ready for victory

15:00

Swedish company sells share of Tallinn's Solaris keskus

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.10

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

30.10

E-scooter rider killed in road traffic accident in Tartu Updated

30.10

Major Estonian businessman's company fined €7.1 million in Lithuania

29.10

Finnish shipyard ends Estonian firms' contracts over alleged Ukrainian worker exploitation

30.10

Estonia rejects biometric passport exceptions for Russian children

30.10

EDF commander: War hysteria doing Estonia a disservice

29.10

Lithuania-Belarus border closure could bring more traffic to Estonia

29.10

Study: 'Kulak' label difficult to get rid of in Soviet Estonia

29.10

National Library of Estonia picks giant cabbage sculpture as ode to books

30.10

Scottish movie star James McAvoy coming to Tallinn for Black Nights Film Festival

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo