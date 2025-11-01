All 12 Eesti Laul finalists set for 2026 showdown

Eesti Laul has revealed its 12 finalists for 2026, featuring both Eurovision veterans and fresh faces set to face off in February's final concert.

This year's lineup includes four former Eurovision participants, several returning fan favorites and as well as several rising stars hoping to make their mark. Four songs are in Estonian, seven in English and one blends Estonian and Ukrainian.

"The competition was intense this year, which is evident in such a strong and diverse final lineup," said Karmel Killandi, editor-in-chief of ETV's entertainment programming, adding that Estonia's longest-running televised song contest is still going strong.

The remaining six finalists were announced Friday:

Ant x Minimal Wind, "Wounds (Don't Wanna Fall)"

Songwriters: Taavi-Hans Kõlar, Paula Pajusaar, Ant Nurhan, Katrina Merily Reimand

Clicherik & Mäx, "Jolly Roger"

Songwriters: Max Õispuu, Erik Soasepp, Jānis Jačmenkins

Getter Jaani, "The Game"

Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus

Laura Prits, "Warrior"

Songwriters: Laura Prits, Edgars Jercums, Jānis Jačmenkins

Robert Linna, "Metsik roos"

Songwriter: Robert Linna

Stockholm Cowboys (Stig Rästa & Victor Crone), "Last Man Standing"

Songwriters: Stig Rästa, Victor Crone

Joining them in the final are:

Grete Paia, "Taevas jäi üles"

Songwriters: Grete Paia, Jorma-Jan Erik, Gevin Niglas, Ragnar Sepp

Marta Pikani, "Kell kuus"

Songwriter: Marta Pikani

NOËP, "Days Like This"

Songwriters: Andres Kõpper, Vallo Kikas, Yvonne Dahlbom

Ollie, "Slave"

Songwriter: Oliver Mazurtšak

Uliana Olhyna, "Rhythm of Nature"

Songwriters: Uliana Olhyna, Ariana Arutjunjan

Vanilla Ninja, "Too Epic To Be True"

Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus

Eesti Laul producer Riin Vann says the finalists now face an intense but exciting period. The competition songs, along with their music videos, will be revealed to the public on December 4.

"Best of luck to all the musicians — just reaching the final is in itself a huge achievement," Vann said. "We have an exciting journey ahead together, and even with three months until the final, preparations begin now."

Chosen by a 34-member jury, the songs will debut December 4 on ETV's "Start" and ERR's online streaming platform, Jupiter.

The Eesti Laul 2026 final concert takes place February 14 at Tallinn's Unibet Arena, with the new duo Korea and Karl-Erik Taukar hosting.

The winner of Eesti Laul will go on to represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna next May.

