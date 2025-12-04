X!

Watch: All 12 Eesti Laul 2026 songs on Jupiter

NOËP (left) os one the Eesti Laul 2026 contestants.
NOËP (left) os one the Eesti Laul 2026 contestants. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Music fans can lsiten to all 12 songs that have made the the final of Eesti Laul 2026 on ERR's Jupiter service by following the links in this article.

Of the 12 songs that made it to the final, four are performed in Estonian, seven are in English, and one song features both Estonian and Ukrainian.

The songs have now been uploaded to ERR's Jupiter service here and can also be listened to on the Eesti Raadio mobile app and various radio stations.

The 12 finalists in Eesti Laul 2026 are:

Ant x Minimal Wind, "Wounds (Don't Wanna Fall)"
Songwriters: Taavi-Hans Kõlar, Paula Pajusaar, Ant Nurhan, Katrina Merily Reimand

Clicherik & Mäx, "Jolly Roger"
Songwriters: Max Õispuu, Erik Soasepp, Jānis Jačmenkins

Getter Jaani, "The Game"
Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus

Laura Prits, "Warrior"
Songwriters: Laura Prits, Edgars Jercums, Jānis Jačmenkins

Robert Linna, "Metsik roos"
Songwriter: Robert Linna

Stockholm Cowboys (Stig Rästa & Victor Crone), "Last Man Standing"
Songwriters: Stig Rästa, Victor Crone

Grete Paia, "Taevas jäi üles"
Songwriters: Grete Paia, Jorma-Jan Erik, Gevin Niglas, Ragnar Sepp

Marta Pikani, "Kell kuus"
Songwriter: Marta Pikani

NOËP,  "Days Like This"
Songwriters: Andres Kõpper, Vallo Kikas, Yvonne Dahlbom

Ollie, "Slave"
Songwriter: Oliver Mazurtšak

Uliana Olhyna, "Rhythm of Nature"
Songwriters: Uliana Olhyna, Ariana Arutjunjan

Vanilla Ninja, "Too Epic To Be True"
Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus

The Eesti Laul 2026 final concert takes place February 14 at Tallinn's Unibet Arena, with the new duo Korea and Karl-Erik Taukar hosting.

The winner of Eesti Laul will go on to represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna next May.

Eesti Laul fans can find the music videos of all 12 songs from this year's final on ERR's Jupiter service here.

Editor: Michael Cole, Annika Remmel

