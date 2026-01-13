X!

Estonia takes the stage in first Eurovision semifinal May 12

Estonia's 2025 representative Tommy Cash at the first Eurovision semifinal in Basel.
Estonia's 2025 representative Tommy Cash at the first Eurovision semifinal in Basel. Source: Alma Bengtsson/EBU
The semifinal lineups for the 70th Eurovision Song Contest were announced in Vienna on Monday, confirming Estonia will take the stage in the first semifinal on May 12.

Drawing a spot in the second half, Estonia will be joined in the first semifinal on May 12 by more than a dozen other acts, including Finland, Sweden and Lithuania.

In Estonia, the Eesti Laul 2026 final on February 14 will determine which of 12 acts will represent the country in Vienna this May.

Last year, Estonia's Tommy Cash placed third overall after reaching the Eurovision superfinal with his hit "Espresso Macchiato."

In all, semifinalists from 30 countries will compete on May 12 and 14, vying for a spot alongside the host country Austria and the "Big Four" — France, Germany, Italy and the U.K. — in the Eurovision final at Wien Stadthalle on May 16.

Vienna is hosting Eurovision for the third time.

Monday's Eurovision semifinal draws in Vienna were hosted by Cesár Sampson and Alexandra Maritza Wachter. Source: Eurovision.tv/EBU

--

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

