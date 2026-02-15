Vanilla Ninja to represent Estonia at 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

Girl band Vanilla Ninja won the final of Eesti Laul on Saturday night and will be Estonia's representative at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna in May.

The winner was decided by two rounds of voting, by an international jury and the Estonian public.

In the first round, both the jury scores and the telephone vote were taken into account. After combining the points, Noep, Ollie and Vanilla Ninja advanced to the "superfinal".

Vanilla Ninja and their song "Too Epic to Be True" received 35 percent of the vote, followed by Noep (32 percent) and Ollie (31 percent).

Vanilla Ninja in the Eesti Laul finale 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

The band confirmed they are ready for Eurovision in Vienna in an interview to ETV.

"Absolutely. Otherwise, we wouldn't have entered the competition," Lenna Kuurmaa laughed. "We all have small children as well, so we have a very high tolerance for stress. We can handle it," Piret Järvis-Milder added.

The band said they planned to celebrate their victory with a party.

"We definitely hope for our fans' active support in the final. Even now, while taking part in Eesti Laul, it was very clearly visible that our fans had come from Germany and England. We communicate with them very actively on social media," Kuurmaa said.

"We hope they watch, keep their fingers crossed for us and vote," she added.

Vanilla Ninja after their victory. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Top 3:

1. Vanilla Ninja "Too Epic to Be True"

2. Noep "Days Like This"

3. Ollie "Slave"

Places 4-12:

4. Stockholm Cowboys "Last Man Standing"

5. Getter Jaani "The Game"

6. Ant x Minimal Wind "Wounds (Don't Wanna Fall)"

7. Clicherik & Mäx "Jolly Roger"

8. Uliana "Rhythm of Nature"

9. Laura Prits "Warrior"

10. Grete Paia "Taevas jäi üles"

11. Robert Linna "Metsik Roos"

12. Marta Pikani "Kell kuus"

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!