British synth-pop duo Hurts coming back to Tallinn in summer

The pair, Theo Hutchcraft and Adam Anderson, have been in concert several times in Estonia before, and on July 8 they return to play the Haven Kakumäe seaside spot, just outside Tallinn.

Hurts first performed in Estonia back in 2011, twice, both at venues in Tallinn, in January and October of that year. They also took to the stage at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall (now the Unibet Arena) in 2013 and 2016, and have played the Õllesummer festival twice, in 2014 and 2017. Most recently, in July 2023, Hutchcraft and Anderson appeared at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.

Formed in Manchester in 2009 when vocalist Hutchcraft and multi-instrumentalist Anderson met, the pair's breakthrough album was Happiness, which was a huge success in various European countries. The most well-known songs spawned from that album include "Stay" and "Wonderful Life," the latter an early example of songs going viral through YouTube, where it was first posted in 2009. The official video has been viewed tens of millions of times since then.Hurts have released four more albums since then, the most recent of which, Faith, was released in 2020.

