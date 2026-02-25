X!

British synth-pop duo Hurts coming back to Tallinn in summer

News
Hurts at a previous show in Tallinn, at the Saku Suurhall (now the Unibet Arena).
Hurts at a previous show in Tallinn, at the Saku Suurhall (now the Unibet Arena). Source: Rene Suurkaev / ERR
News

British synth-pop band Hurts are to play in Estonia in July.

The pair, Theo Hutchcraft and Adam Anderson, have been in concert several times in Estonia before, and on July 8 they return to play the Haven Kakumäe seaside spot, just outside Tallinn.

Hurts first performed in Estonia back in 2011, twice, both at venues in Tallinn, in January and October of that year. They also took to the stage at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall (now the Unibet Arena) in 2013 and 2016, and have played the Õllesummer festival twice, in 2014 and 2017. Most recently, in July 2023, Hutchcraft and Anderson appeared at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.

Formed in Manchester in 2009 when vocalist Hutchcraft and multi-instrumentalist Anderson met, the pair's breakthrough album was Happiness, which was a huge success in various European countries. The most well-known songs spawned from that album include "Stay" and "Wonderful Life," the latter an early example of songs going viral through YouTube, where it was first posted in 2009. The official video has been viewed tens of millions of times since then.Hurts have released four more albums since then, the most recent of which, Faith, was released in 2020.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Neit-Eerik Nestor

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:07

86-year-old Estonian bus restoration expert: I've always loved buses

16:26

British synth-pop duo Hurts coming back to Tallinn in summer

15:33

Milano Cortina medalist Henry Sildaru: Hopefully several more Olympic Games lie ahead

15:01

Sea ice conditions mean Saaremaa boatbuilder's new vessels stuck in harbor

14:37

Eesti 200 head: New wind farms might not bring down the price of electricity

14:02

'UFO' filmed over central Estonian skies likely airplane contrails

13:27

IKEA stores' turnover grows to €97 million in Estonia

12:57

Estonian tennis player Mark Lajal beats Matteo Berrettini's brother in France

12:38

Data protection watchdog pointed to building register problems two years ago

11:59

Peeter Kaldre: Europe's next war

be prepared!

Most Read articles

24.02

Gallery: Defense Forces Independence Day parade 2026 Updated

24.02

Estonia celebrates 108th anniversary of independence Updated

09:36

Six year-old boy steals the show at Estonian Independence Day gala concert

11:08

Tram collision temporarily disrupts 2 lines

23.02

3 people, 12 companies charged in major Estonian money laundering case

23.02

Estonian Motorsports Museum puts collection up for sale

23.02

Watch: Skater Niina Petrõkina 'kills' US star Ilia Malinin in Winter Olympics closing gala

23.02

Arashk Azizi: What does it mean to be Estonian?

24.02

Gallery: Independence Day celebrated in Narva

24.02

Prime minister: Estonia to provide €11 million for Ukrainian air defense Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo