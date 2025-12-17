Acclaimed British act Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark to play in Tallinn

British synth legends Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) are to appear live in Tallinn next summer.

The concert is booked for August 29 at the Birgitta Convent ruins (Pirita Klooster) in Tallinn.

Formed in the late 1970s on The Wirral, across the Mersey from Liverpool, the band are regarded as pioneers in electronic music. OMD formed part of the "Second Merseybeat" generation, a little less than 20 years after the first one and including such major acts as Echo & the Bunnymen, The Teardrop Explodes, A Flock of Seagulls and Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

Andy McCluskey (vocals, bass guitar) and Paul Humphreys (keyboards, vocals) have been with the band from the outset, while Martin Cooper (keyboards, sax) has been an on-off member for most of that time, complemented by drummer Stuart Kershaw who has been full-time with the band for a decade.

The 1980 anti-war song "Enola Gay", and the Architecture & Morality (1981) album, which yielded three hit singles ("Joan of Arc," "Souvenir" and "Maid of Orleans") are among their most famous works.

After disbanding in the 1990s OMD reformed in 2006. The band have achieved 14 top-20 entries on the UK Albums Chart, as well as global sales of 40 million records. Their 20th century output yielded 18 top-40 appearances on the UK Singles Chart, along with four top-40 entries on the US Billboard Hot 100.

OMD's most recent studio album, "Bauhaus Staircase," was released in 2023.

