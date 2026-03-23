X!

British legends The Cure to play in Estonia for first time ever

News
Robert Smith, The Cure's front-man and most recognizable member.
Robert Smith, The Cure's front-man and most recognizable member. Source: Uldis Siliņš
News

Legendary British band The Cure are to appear live in Tallinn in summer, for their first ever appearance on stage in Estonia.

The gig will be part of a tour which follows the band's latest studio album, Songs of a Lost World, released in 2024. The album earned the band their first Grammy Awards, winning in the categories of Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Music Performance (for the song "Alone").

Formed in Crawley in West Sussex in the 1970s and fronted by Robert Smith, the only original member to have remained throughout that time, the band's debut album came out in 1979, while mainstream success followed from the mid-1980s with songs such as "Boys Don't Cry," "Never Enough" and "Friday I'm in Love."

The Cure were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. Their 14th album, Songs of a Lost World (2024), was their first release of all-new material in 16 years and received widespread acclaim, topping the charts in multiple countries.

In the early 2000s, the band also notably released their greatest hits in both electric and acoustic versions.

The Cure will play the Unibet Arena in Tallinn on August 9.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karmen Rebane

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:06

Olympic mixed doubles curling pair win 10th Estonian title

17:26

Collapse of Atlantic current system would leave Estonia with harsh winters and warm summers

17:00

Estonia's volunteers staying true on aid to Ukraine over 4 years after invasion

16:18

Lawyer: Weapons Act amendment does not go far enough

16:16

Eesti 200 MP says will appeal 'disparaging' articles ruling

16:06

Official dismissed over faulty gambling tax legislation to contest the decision Updated

15:51

Foundation: Dairy producers should pool their resources and acquire E-piim

15:49

Price of diesel breaks all-time record in Estonia

15:39

Center, Isamaa and independent MPs seek ETS2 abolition

15:23

Expert: Every day of delay at Port of Primorsk is a problem for Russia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.03

EU takes up Estonia's proposal to restrict visas for Russian fighters

07:59

Ministry wants Population Register to list up to 2 native languages ​​

22.03

Brown-banded cockroach recorded in Estonia for first time

22.03

Planned Tartu residential development sparks concern among locals

09:27

Estonia mulls a 'value-based' funded healthcare system

22.03

Farmers may skip autumn grain planting due to rising fertilizer prices

19.03

Blocked from naturalizing, MP suggests long-term resident seek Spanish passport

14:19

British legends The Cure to play in Estonia for first time ever

15:49

Price of diesel breaks all-time record in Estonia

21.03

Runaway drone delays flights at Tallinn Airport late Friday night

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo