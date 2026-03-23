British legends The Cure to play in Estonia for first time ever

Legendary British band The Cure are to appear live in Tallinn in summer, for their first ever appearance on stage in Estonia.

The gig will be part of a tour which follows the band's latest studio album, Songs of a Lost World, released in 2024. The album earned the band their first Grammy Awards, winning in the categories of Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Music Performance (for the song "Alone").

Formed in Crawley in West Sussex in the 1970s and fronted by Robert Smith, the only original member to have remained throughout that time, the band's debut album came out in 1979, while mainstream success followed from the mid-1980s with songs such as "Boys Don't Cry," "Never Enough" and "Friday I'm in Love."

The Cure were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. Their 14th album, Songs of a Lost World (2024), was their first release of all-new material in 16 years and received widespread acclaim, topping the charts in multiple countries.

In the early 2000s, the band also notably released their greatest hits in both electric and acoustic versions.

The Cure will play the Unibet Arena in Tallinn on August 9.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!