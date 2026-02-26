Black Eyed Peas to perform in Tallinn this June

On June 15, Black Eyed Peas are set to perform at Tallinn's Old City Harbor Cruise Area as part of their European tour.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1995, Black Eyed Peas combine hip hop, pop and electronic dance music. This year, the band is celebrating its 31st anniversary.

Over the years, several musicians have been part of the band or collaborated with them, including singer Fergie, who joined in the early 2000s and was pivotal to their international breakthrough with the albums "Elephunk" and "Monkey Business."

Today, the band's core members are Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap, and Taboo.

After the 2010 album "The Beginning," the band took a creative break before returning with a fresh direction and new energy. In 2018, they released "Masters of the Sun Vol. 1," which brought them back to their hip-hop roots.

Black Eyed Peas' Tallinn concert on June 15 will be their first in Estonia.

---

