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History-mad Swedish heavy metal band Sabaton returns to Tallinn stage in 2027

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Members of Sabaton.
Members of Sabaton. Source: Press materials.
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Swedish power metal band Sabaton will be in concert in Tallinn next year, the band has announced.

Sabaton will appear at the Unibet Arena on May 7 as part of its "Legendary Tour 2027," joined by The Legendary Orchestra, itself put together for the tour.

This is by no means Sabaton's first appearance in Estonia; the band has played here several times before, most recently in 2023 — also at the Unibet Arena.

Formed in 1999 in Falun, Sabaton has released 11 studio albums, with "Legends" the most recent, having been issued last year.

The band has amassed more than 3 billion streams across streaming platforms, while its videos have garnered more than 2 billion views on YouTube.

Material on "Legends" deals with some of the most famous figures from history, including Napoleon and Julius Caesar, and includes songs referencing both world wars. The band's historical bent goes far beyond the stage — several years ago, it launched the Sabaton History Channel, a YouTube project that examines the real events behind its songs together with historian Indy Neidell.

Sabaton's "History Rocks" initiative later brought together museums in more than 30 countries to celebrate and promote history education.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kaspar Viilup

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