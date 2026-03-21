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Estonian art legend Konrad Mägi makes UK debut in London retrospective

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Konrad Mägi,
Konrad Mägi, "Norwegian Landscape" (1909) Source: Konrad Mägi/press materials
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Over 60 works by Estonia's modernist master Konrad Mägi are on view in London for his first major U.K. exhibition at Dulwich Picture Gallery, opening Tuesday.

Curated by Kathleen Soriano, the show traces Konrad Mägi's short but brilliant career — from the radiant Norwegian landscapes that first earned him acclaim to striking portraits and late Estonian landscapes, showcasing his bold color, expressive brushwork, and a style shaped by Cubism and German Expressionism yet entirely his own.

The landmark exhibition brings together dozens of Mägi's most captivating works for the first time in the U.K., sourced from the Art Museum of Estonia, Tartu Art Museum, National Archives of Estonia, Viljandi Museum and even private collections.

"Mägi's mastery of color transports us to a place of vibrancy and emotional depth," said Dulwich Picture Gallery director Jennifer Scott.

"It is an honor to have these paintings on special loan from Estonia and to introduce U.K. audiences to Mägi's unique and captivating vision," she added.

Dulwich Picture Gallery. Source: Poliphilo/Wikimedia Commons

Curator: More artists out there deserve attention

Exhibition curator Kathleen Soriano noted that sometimes it is the unfamiliar that allows viewers to more clearly understand the interconnectedness of creativity across the world.

"To be able to consider Mägi in a broader art historical context, and for the first time in a concerted manner in the U.K., shows us that there are many more artists out there deserving of attention," she said.

For those unfamiliar with Mägi, Dulwich Picture Gallery has even put together an overview titled "8 things you need to know about Konrad Mägi," offering more context on the artist's life, travels and creative breakthroughs.

Alongside Mägi's works, the exhibition also features a new commission by contemporary Estonian artist Kristina Õllek.

Created during a residency in Saaremaa, her sculptural installation uses sea salt, limestone and cyanobacteria to explore the living, evolving nature of landscapes, placing past and present in powerful dialogue.

The Konrad Mägi exhibition will remain open at Dulwich Picture Gallery through July 12.

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Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

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