Estonian refugee artist Karin Luts' travel-inspired works on view

At Tallinn's Kumu Art Museum, "Pictures from Travels" showcases travel-inspired watercolors and drawings by Karin Luts, a leading Estonian artist of the 20th century.

An expansion on the Tartu Art Museum show by the same name, the retrospective at Kumu features about 160 works, nearly half on display for the first time.

Luts studied under Konrad Mägi and Ado Vabbe at Tartu's Pallas Art School. She traveled extensively across Europe in the late 1920s and 30s before fleeing Soviet-occupied Estonia for Sweden in 1944 with her husband, Peter Arumaa.

Following her death in Stockholm in 1993, she bequeathed her paintings and graphic works to Tartu Art Museum. The collection returned to Estonia in 2001, and while Luts' first major exhibition followed three years later, many of her watercolors and sketches had remained largely unseen until now.

Curator Mare Joonsalu said the show highlights Luts' European travels, particularly in France, Italy and Spain.

Sketches and diaries

"Most of her ideas came from her travels," Joonsalu said, noting Luts often sketched on location before creating more refined compositions in her studio later.

The exhibition places these sketches alongside the finished works, allowing viewers to see the evolution of her art.

Joonsalu noted Luts remained dedicated to figurative painting throughout her career, having struggled to engage with the abstract styles that dominated the local art scene in Sweden when she arrived.

Alongside her visual works, the exhibition features excerpts from Luts' writings and diaries, which returned to Estonia with her collection. A dedicated film by Ants Tammik, written by Katrin Kivimaa and featuring actress Inga Salurand, brings passages from the diaries to life.

"Pictures from Travels" will remain open at Kumu Art Museum through September 6.

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