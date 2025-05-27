X!

Gallery: ANK 64 artist Kristiina Kaasik retrospective opens in Tallinn

Artist Kristiina Kaasik's retrospective exhibition
In the latest installment in its series of abstract art shows, the Vernissage Art Gallery in Tallinn opened the retrospective exhibition "Vision" by painter Kristiina Kaasik (1943-2024) on Saturday.

Kristiina Kaasik's retrospective "Vision" features more than 40 works. On display are both a selection of visionary, celestial-themed pieces from the artist's later creative period and a group of colorful abstractions from her younger years.

The oldest work featured in the exhibition dates back to 1966; the most recent was completed in 2022.

According to art historian and exhibition curator Rita Kroon, motifs from nature and landscapes have formed the foundation and content of Kaasik's work since her earliest compositions.

Works by Kristiina Kaasik can be found in private collections, the collections of the Art Museum of Estonia and the Tallinn Art Hall Foundation as well as in the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Kaasik was an original member of the Estonian artist collective ANK 64, together with the likes of Jüri Arrak, Tõnis Laanemaa, Malle Leis and Marju Mutsu.

She was awarded the Konrad Mägi Prize in 1980, and Estonia's Order of the White Star, 4th Class in 2014.

"Vision" will remain open at the Vernissage Art Gallery in Tallinn through Saturday, June 28.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

