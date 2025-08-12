Gallery: Young Estonian artists explore collaboration in new Kuressaare show

Estonian art collective Kvadraat is back in Kuressaare, Saaremaa, with the latest installment in its contemporary graphic art exhibition series. Centered around collaboration, "As Nice as Your Neighbor," features works by eight young artists.

"As Nice as Your Neighbor" brings several young artists with initially seemingly diverse and even opposing practices together under one roof at Kuressaare's old Weigh Station, where upon closer inspection, threads begin to emerge between not just their works, but the artists themselves.

While Kvadraat's debut exhibition last year, "Contact," focused on qualities such as touch, contact and pressure, this time, the focus has shifted to sociability, collaboration and communication.

The curators are members of the art collective Kvadraat: Elise Marie Olesk, Marten Prei, Paul Rannik, Sandra Puusepp and Triin Mänd.

Participating artists include Asmus Soodla, Elo Vahtrik, Irma Holm, Kail Timusk, Liisa-Lota Jõeleht, Margarita Feofanova, Maria Izabella Lehtsaar and Sonja Sutt.

The exhibition "As Nice as Your Neighbor" will remain open at Lootsi 17 in Kuressaare through Monday, August 18.

