Gallery: Ida-Viru County artists' new group exhibition opens in Tallinn

Last Saturday, a group of 17 artists from Ida-Viru County spanning several generations opened a new group exhibition at Tallinn Art Hall Gallery. "Skin Deep" explores the themes of identity, creative boundaries and vulnerability.

"Skin Deep" is the result of a collaborative effort between members of the Ida-Viru Artists' Club, which was founded this August within the Narva Art Residency (NART) platform in Kreenholm. According to the initiator of the project, NART director Johanna Rannula, the entire thing has run smoothly from the start.

"Organizing a group exhibition with 17 participants is quite a challenge; typically, there are four or at most five artists involved," Rannula admitted.

"But 'Deep Skin' is a slightly different kind of art project," she continued. "It focuses on the artists themselves, their stories and their faces. Our goal was to give greater exposure and visibility to Ida-Viru County creatives."

The 17 Ida-Viru artists live and work on the border of Europe – geographically, linguistically and culturally, according to a press release. "Skin Deep" offers a glimpse into how the biological boundary of the human body turned into a symbol in art telling stories that transcend linguistic and cultural barriers.

The paintings, sculptures and installations included in the exhibition reflect the artists' thoughts and feelings, emphasizing their similarities and differences. Participants range from 19 to 70 years old, and include anime fans, classically educated painters, mothers with engineering degrees as well as young folks dreaming of a professional career in the arts.

The Ida-Viru Artists' Club is led by artist Darja Popolitova, who is also a guest lecturer and PhD student at the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA).

Participating artists in the exhibition are Diana Semibratova, Eneli Heinland, Ira Sopina, Julia Rodionova, Kopylove, Kristina Belikova, Larissa Tunjova, Natalja Kapajeva, Nadežda Sabajeva, Olga Matseralik, Olga Toivonen, Olga Tjurina, Paulina Belik, Sergei Kirbenjov, Tanja Sonina, Tatjana Silašina, Valeria Kregždaite and Žanna Golubtsova.

"Skin Deep" will remain open at Tallinn Art Hall Gallery through Sunday, December 15.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!