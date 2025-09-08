Narva Art Residence celebrates tenth birthday by christening new boat

Narva Art Residence (NART) celebrated its tenth anniversary by christening a new boat in Kulgu – the part of the border town also known as "Narva Venice."

Narva Art Residence was established 10 years ago in a building formerly belonging to the storied Kreenholm textile factory. In the time since then NART has become a platform for both established and lesser-known artists in a range of different fields from all over the world.

Through contemporary art projects, NART has connected local and international communities in the Estonian border town.

The residence has also established itself as a cultural hub for locals in Narva as a result of numerous community-focused projects.

"We visit schools, social centers.... We find different ways to reach out to people who are interested in gardening or learning languages, to show them art and what international artists are doing here, how interesting their world is," NART Director Johanna Rannula told ERR.

So far, over 140 artists from different countries have worked at the residency. A few years ago, the residence expanded its territory by establishing the "Narva Venice Embassy" in Kulgu, a unique network of canals and boat garages known locally as "Narva Venice."

To become full-fledged residents of Narva Venice, NART even purchased a boat on the occasion of the residence's tenth birthday.

On Friday, September 5, a special "christening ceremony" was held for the boat, which was named "Vesikana" ("Eurasian coot") after a small waterfowl that often lives in urban environments near water, including parks and gardens.

More information about NART, including its latest activities and exhibitions, is available here.

