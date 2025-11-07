X!

Estonian artists bring hands-on art and language practice to Narva schools

News
Making plaster casts of hands at Pähklimäe School in Narva with the Narva Art Residency (NART) program. November 2025.
Making plaster casts of hands at Pähklimäe School in Narva with the Narva Art Residency (NART) program. November 2025. Source: ERR
News

Estonian artists are visiting Narva schools this week, giving kids in the northeastern border city a hands-on chance to explore contemporary art while honing their Estonian.

At Pähklimäe School on Thursday, students made plaster casts of their hands using alginate from brown seaweed, plaster and water. The activity takes about half an hour, and finished casts can be taken home. It also helps develop spatial thinking.  

Artist Loora Kaubi described the experience as surprising. "You suddenly see yourself — it's like you have the chance to own your own hand, or, like, recreate it," she said. "Like cloning yourself."

She added that it encourages students to think in new ways.

Each student chooses what shape they want their cast to take. Fists are popular, but eighth-grader Aleksandr said he chose a hand with its palm facing upward, so the cast could later hold something.

"I think it's beautiful," he said, adding that he could keep it as a memory from class.

Another classmate, Katja, chose a cast in a thumbs-up gesture. "Because I like to 'like' things," she explained, referring to the emoji. "I use it a lot."

The art lessons, part of the Narva Art Residency (NART) program, are conducted in Estonian, adjusted as needed to each student's skill level.

Kaubi said the lessons also served as a sort of "language cafe," giving local kids — who don't always have many chances to actually speak Estonian — the opportunity to flex their language skills, while she got to practice her Russian.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:53

Estonia's new UK ambassador presents credentials to King Charles III

18:24

EDF colonel: Russia's approach not altered by changing weather conditions

18:11

Limp Bizkit frontman's pro-Russia past resurfaces after Tallinn show announced

17:24

Photos: Second Tallinn Airport tram turnaround opening

17:04

Estonian university launching €1.6 million media effort to boost outreach

16:38

Secretary general: Reform Party will meet 2027 elections under Kristen Michal

16:28

US-based cellist returns to Estonian stage after decade away

15:51

Estonian artists bring hands-on art and language practice to Narva schools

15:29

Court orders early release of woman convicted of killing her baby

15:22

Defense report author: Is the role of EDF commander beyond criticism?

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.11

Journalist: Rise in non-Estonian-speaking service staff in Tallinn 'our fault'

06.11

Estonian buyer takes on 19th-century church ruins as passion project

06.11

Tallinn Old Town neighbors still grappling with loud cocktail bar next door

05.11

Reader asks: Why is there no oil in Estonia?

06.11

Estonian men becoming fathers increasingly late in life

05.11

New and unique rescue ship being built in Estonia

06.11

Istanbul Convention has a clear effect on Estonian legislation

06.11

Relative poverty down but single parents' situation worsens in Estonia

06.11

Kaire Tamm: What has the Istanbul Convention given us?

05.11

Estonia's only American football club reach Baltic League final with 80-0 win

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo