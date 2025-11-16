X!

Narva coalition deal signed, council majority of just one

Narva Town Hall.
Narva Town Hall. Source: Helen Wright/ERR
A coalition deal in the eastern border town of Narva has been signed, though the alliance has a majority of just one seat at the city's council.

Sitting Mayor Katri Raik's electoral list inked the deal with a list headed by former Center Party MP Mihhail Stalnuhhin, together holding 16 seats on the 31-seat council.

"A narrow majority, but a majority," Katri Raik wrote on social media.

Regional daily Põhjarannik has reported that while the agreement's details are not yet known, it foresees Raik continuing as mayor of the city of a little over 52,000 people, with Stalnuhhin holding the significant post of city council chair.

Mihhail Stalnuhhin.

The opposition in Narva consists of 11 Center Party deputies and four from the Plan B Narva City Pulse electoral list.

Stalnuhhin's citizens' list won 12 seats at last month's local elections. However, one of those elected, Oleg Jesseljunas, has joined the Center Party faction, tipping the balance away from the coalition.

Jesseljunas said he does not support Raik as mayor and sees no opportunity to work with her in the same coalition, Postimees reported.

Raik's list won five seats on the city council.

Mayor of Narva Katri Raik has run her own electoral list in Estonia's easternmost city, but is also an SDE member.

Raik said Saturday that the signed coalition agreement will be presented on Monday at 2 p.m.

Electoral lists performed particularly well at the recent local elections. They provide a regional-specific alternative to the mainstream parties, though list members often also belong to a political party.

Narva politics are noted for being particularly tumultuous. Stalnuhhin hit controversy in 2022 when he was expelled from the Center Party after referring then-prime minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and others pressing on with the removal of Soviet-era monuments and other installations in Estonia as "Nazis."

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

