Russian border guard boat flies Wagner Group flag on Narva River

A Russian border guard boat displaying a flag of notorious Russian paramilitary organization the Wagner Group was spotted Sunday moving along the Narva River, which separates Estonia from the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs jokingly noted in a tweet Sunday that it seems the group have taken over Russia's border authorities.

"Is Wagner marching on Moscow again, or starting with St. Petersburg this time? Hard to tell. From our side it looks like they've already annexed the Russian border guards. Who knows… " the ministry said in its tweet.

Is Wagner marching on Moscow again, or starting with St. Petersburg this time? Hard to tell.

From our side it looks like they've already annexed the Russian border guards.

Who knows… @mfa_russia? pic.twitter.com/fJmENccVzC — Estonian MFA | #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) November 2, 2025

Foreign minister: Wagner flag on the Narva River sign of Russia's fracturing system

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said that the Wagner Group flag-flying incident is a sign of the fracturing of Russia's system.

"Our information as well as images and footage indicate that a Russian border guard cutter bearing the flag of the Wagner private military group sailed on the Narva River today," Tsahkna said via a ministry press release.

"We can only speculate whether the spirit of chef Prigozhin is still alive in Russia; the Wagner crew are once again trying to take Moscow, or have they set their sights on St Petersburg this time?" he went on.

Margus Tsahkna. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"However, this sight only confirms the fact that Russia's "iron" system is fracturing as a result of the war of aggression they launched and the continued pressure from the West. We can also confirm that whatever the Russians attempt to do on the Narva River is taking place under our watchful eye," Tsahkna concluded.

Prime minister: Putin seems out of ideas

The incident was met with wry irony by several more of Estonia's leaders.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) noted that: "Putin seems out of ideas, calling Wagner again?"

Putin seems out of ideas, calling Wagner again? https://t.co/pXtd6PGvwn — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) November 2, 2025

The Ministry of Defense tweeted that: "Rumour has it Russia's new strategy is to invade inward."

Rumour has it russia's new strategy is to invade inward. ☠️ https://t.co/Ze3WP1iQfY — MoD Estonia (@MoD_Estonia) November 2, 2025

Meanwhile Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov inquired: "Does Putin need help to contain the latest Wagner takeover of FSB Border Guard?"

Does Putin need help to contain the latest Wagner takeover of FSB Border Guard?



FSB Border Guards flying the Wagner flag today on Narva River. https://t.co/bus3YEMKSR — Ambassador Jonatan Vseviov (@vseviov) November 2, 2025

Estonia's Ambassador to the U.K. Sven Sakkov observed: "St Petersburg naval parade used to feature slightly larger vessels in previous years."

St Petersburg naval parade used to feature slightly larger vessels in previous years https://t.co/V7WuxP8ct3 — sven sakkov (@sakkov) November 2, 2025

Background:

The Wagner Group is a Russian state-funded private military company which came to prominence internationally after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Until 2023 it was controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former close ally of president Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin was critical of the conduct of the invasion, culminating in an abortive armed rebellion in midsummer 2023, when the group seized the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, which lies close to the Ukraine border.

A Wagner convoy started a road trek to Moscow but stopped soon after when an agreement was reached, which saw the group's members either sign contracts with the defense ministry or withdraw to Belarus, if they wished to avoid prosecution.

Prigozhin, along with Wagner commanders Dmitry Utkin and Valery Chekalov, died two months later on August 23, 2023 in a plane crash in Russia. Pavel Prigozhin, son of the former leader, reportedly assumed control of the group after that.

The group had first emerged during the shadow war in Donbas starting 2014, and according to some reports was Russia's main assault force in the 2022–2023 Battle of Bakhmut, by which time its ranks had swollen to tens of thousands of members.

The unit has been accused of war crimes, including in countries which had Russian friendly regimes, such as Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, and Mali.

Some reports suggest that Wagner has been used as a proxy by the Russian government, giving it plausible deniability for military operations abroad.

Editor's note: This piece was updated to include comment from Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna, Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov and Ambassador Sven Sakkov.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!